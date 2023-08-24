National Film Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon win Best Actress for Gangubai Kathiawadi, Mimi

The 69th National Awards 2023 ceremony happened today, August 24, in Delhi. It is a proud moment for the film industry. Not just one, but two Bollywood actresses have won big at the awards. While Alia Bhatt has won for her brilliant performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Kriti Sanon has won the Best Actress award for her nuanced performance in Mimi.

On Thursday, August 25, the much-awaited 69th National Film Awards ceremony was announced amid much excitement and anticipation. While several films and individuals from around the country won big on such a prestigious platform, Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon respectively bagged their first National film awards for Best Actor(Female) for their performances in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi. Both the winners will be conferred with a sum of Rs 50,000 each with a Rajat Kamal. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi was a blockbuster. Fans and critics alike loved Alia Bhatt in the bold role of Gangubai.

Also, her remarkable and superb acting skills went on to prove that she was a powerhouse of talent. The movie is based on the real-life struggles of Gangubai, who ran a brothel and helped sex workers and their kids to have a better life. Besides Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Seema Pahwa played pivotal roles in the film.

Kriti Sanon has come a long way in her journey since this outsider made her debut in the industry nine years ago, and today, she is winning one of the most prestigious National Awards for Best Actress for her phenomenal performance in Mimi.

The actress shared her big win with Alia Bhatt, who also won for Gangubai Kathiawadi at the 69th National Awards ceremony announced today, August 24, 2023. Both these female stars have been ruling the roost for a while and continue to be the biggest female stars of the Indian entertainment industry currently. Today, these wins for the actresses are even bigger since both solely led their respective films and showed the power that Indian cinema females have today.

