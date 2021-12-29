Naseeruddin Shah slammed on social media for ‘Muslim genocide’, ‘civil war’ claims

Award-winning actor, Naseeruddin Shah has landed in soup for calling Mughals ‘refugees’. He also said there may be a potential for a ‘civil war’ in India because of the ‘Muslim genocide’.

Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah was trending on social media as he was trolled by the netizens for his comments on the Mughals. On Wednesday, Naseeruddin became a serious topic of discussion on the microblogging site Twitter, as the senior actor called Mughals ‘refugees’. If that was not it, the actor also claimed that the “Muslim genocide” may lead to a possible “civil war” in the country.

In an interview with senior journalist Karan Thapar, Naseeruddin Shah claimed that people often highlight the ‘so-called atrocities of Mughals’, adding that the Mughals made immense contributions to the country. He said that apart from the historic monuments that the Mughals left behind, they also left the tradition of music, dancing, painting, poetry and literature. But what did not go down well with the netizens is when the veteran actor called the Mughals ‘refugees’ who came to the country to make it their “homeland”. While talking about the Muslim community in India, said they would fight back if needed. He alleged that minorities were being “made redundant and marginalised”.

Naseeruddin Shah further claimed that there could be a possible civil war. Expressing his views on the comments made by the members of Dharam Sansad, he alleged that “200 million people will fight back”. Soon, the video of Naseeruddin Shah’s interview with Karan Thapar started doing rounds on social media. He faced backlash for his comments by many on the microblogging site.

One of the users, while calling out the actor said that Naseeruddin Shah is a “so-called champion of secularism” while another user wrote that Mughals were “armed raiders” and not refugees. One more Twitter user said that whenever Naseeruddin Shah talks, “he talks rubbish”. Naseeruddin Shah has often surrounded himself amidst controversies for his statements.

Check out some of the tweets here: