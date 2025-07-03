Malayalam thriller "Narivetta," starring Tovino Thomas, is set to captivate OTT audiences after its successful theatrical run. The film explores a powerful story centered around a tribal land movement.

The Malayalam thriller "Narivetta," featuring Tovino Thomas, is gearing up for its OTT release. Following its theatrical success on May 23, 2025, the film will be available for streaming on SonyLiv starting July 11, 2025. Malayalam thrillers have gained significant popularity on OTT platforms across various languages, including Telugu, where Tovino Thomas has garnered a dedicated following. This has heightened anticipation for "Narivetta's" OTT debut.

Directed by Anuraj Manohar, the film revolves around a tribal land movement, portraying the protests, police response, and resulting tensions.

Tovino Thomas plays CPO Varghese, leading a team responding to the protests in Wayanad. Suraj Venjaramoodu and Tamil actor-director Cheran also play key roles. Arya Salim portrays activist CK Shanti, while Priyamvada Krishnan plays Varghese's love interest.

Writer Abin Joseph crafts a compelling narrative that addresses social inequalities. The film's exploration of rural settings, tribal rights, and power dynamics has earned it critical acclaim. "Narivetta" will be available for streaming on SonyLiv from July 11, 2025.