Image Credit : x/movie production

An interesting aspect of the OTT release has emerged. Reportedly, an 8-week gap is mandated between theatrical and OTT releases. Since 'Thug Life' arrived on OTT in just four weeks, the producers reportedly face a 25 lakh penalty. Netflix initially offered 135 crores for digital rights, but the deal was reportedly finalized at 110 crores.