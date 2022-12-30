Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben passes away at 100: Kangana Ranaut and more celebs offer condolences

    Condolences are pouring in for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, Heeraben Modi, who passed away early Friday (Dec 30). On this challenging day, Bollywood celebrities expressed their support for Modi.

    Richa Barua
    First Published Dec 30, 2022, 8:44 AM IST

    Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi, dies at the age of 100. Heeraben was admitted to the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, on Wednesday (Dec 28) after her health deteriorated. The Prime Minister announced the terrible news on Twitter. He shared a photo of his mother along with a touching tribute.  

     “A glorious century rests at God's feet,” Modi said in a tweet. Modi also recalled that when he met her on her 100th birthday, she had told him: “work with intelligence and live life with purity”. 

    Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut shared an old photo of Narendra Modi with his late mother and offered condolences.The actress wrote in Hindi, “May God give PM patience and peace in this difficult time. Om Shanti."

    Modi arrived in Ahmedabad from Delhi on Wednesday afternoon and saw his ill mother. He stayed in the hospital for over an hour and met with doctors there. Anupam Kher also shared a post with a picture of Modi and his mother, "आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी! आपकी माताश्री #हीराबा जी के निधन का सुनकर मन दुखी भी हुआ और व्याकुल भी।आपका उनके प्रति प्यार और आदर जग ज़ाहिर है।उनका स्थान आपके जीवन में कोई नहीं भर पाएगा! पर आप भारत माँ के सपूत हो! देश की हर माँ का आशिर्वाद आपके ऊपर है।मेरी माँ का भी!🙏🕉 #Mother #HiraBenModi", actor wrote.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Sonu Sood tweeted, "Respected Modi ji, a mother does not go anywhere, but many times she sits at the feet of God so that her son can do better for others. Your mother was always with you and will be with you. @narendramodi Om Shanti."

    "Respected @narendramodi ji, it is very painful for a mother to leave the world. Her blessings will always be with you. We pray that Ishwar Mata ji is at God's feet. Om Shanti," read Kapil Sharma's tweet.

     

    Heeraben, commonly known as Hiraba, shared a home in Raysan hamlet near Gandhinagar with Modi's younger brother Pankaj Modi. During his journeys to Gujarat, the prime minister frequently visited Raysan and spent time with his mother.

