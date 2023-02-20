Nandamuri Taraka Ratna's last video goes VIRAL; actor-turned-politician seen collapsing during a rally

Taraka Ratna Funeral: Actor-turned-politician's most recent video, in which he is trying to make his way among hundreds of people despite feeling apprehensive, has gone viral.

Nandamuri Taraka Ratna passed away on Saturday (Feb 18) at 39, following a cardiac arrest on January 27. He was brought to a small hospital in Kuppam for prompt medical attention before being transferred to a private hospital in Bengaluru, where his condition remained severe. He collapsed last month and was rushed to the hospital while participating in the launch of the state-wide ‘padayatra’ of TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh. Taraka Ratna remained critical even after getting treatment at a Bengaluru hospital.

Taraka Ratna, an actor-turned-politician, attended a political event at Chitoor on January 27, which was initiated by former Chief Minister Nara Chandra Babu Naidu's son Nara Lokesh.

ALSO READ: Nandamuri Taraka Ratna death: Allu Arjun, Ravi Teja, Mahesh Babu and others mourn the loss of Jr NTR's cousin

During the protest, the actor visited the Lakshmipuram Sri Varadaraja Swamy Temple and joined Lokesh in prayer at a mosque. The most recent footage of the actor trying to make his way through hundreds of people while feeling nervous has surfaced on social media and is being shared by various Telugu channels on YouTube. At the padayatra, he fell as Nandamuri Bala Krishna was around him.

Taraka Ratna's last viral video from padayatra:





Taraka Ratna was said to have no pulse when he arrived at the hospital. The physicians were able to restore his pulse, but he remained unconscious. According to several media accounts, the young star suffered from an artery blockage near his heart. According to reports, 90% of his left valve was occluded. Taraka Ratna's wife Alekha Reddy and three children survive him.

Taraka Ratna Funeral

Today, February 20, 2023, his funeral was held in Mahaprasthanam at Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Meanwhile, the mortal remains have been stored in the Film Chamber headquarters so that close friends, industry professionals, and family members can pay their respects.

The 39-year-old actor made his cinematic debut in 2002 with the Telugu film Okato Number Kurradu and has since acted in films such as Taarak, Bhadri Ramudu, Manamantha, and Raja Cheyyi Vesthe. He recently appeared in the online series 9 Hours.

