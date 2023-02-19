Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nandamuri Taraka Ratna death: Allu Arjun, Ravi Teja, Mahesh Babu and others mourn the loss of Jr NTR's cousin

    NTR Jr cousin, actor-turned-politician Taraka Ratna, passed away on Saturday night. Several Telugu stars offered their condolences.

    First Published Feb 19, 2023, 1:26 PM IST

    Heartbreaking news came in from Bengaluru late Saturday that Telugu actor-turned-political leader Taraka Ratna has passed away. The 39-year-old politician was NTR Jr cousin. 

    He recently suffered a heart attack. He was getting treated in a Bengaluru hospital. Following the shocking news, several renowned Telugu stars like Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, and Mahesh Babu offered their condolences.

    Taking to Twitter, Waltair Veerayya fame global South industry superstar and legend Chiranjeevi said he was feeling emotional and ‘deeply saddened’ by the news of Taraka Ratna death. He took to his official Twitter account and expressed his grief on this heartbreaking news. His tweet read, "Deeply saddened to learn of the tragic premature demise of #NandamuriTarakaRatna. Such a bright, talented, affectionate young man who has gone too soon! Heartfelt condolences to all the family members and fans! May his Soul Rest in Peace!."

    Allu Arjun also confessed he was heartbroken by the news of Taraka passing away. His tweet post read, "Heartbroken to learn of the passing away of #TarakaRatna garu. He has gone too soon. My deepest condolences to his family, friends & fans. May he rest in peace."

    Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Shocked and deeply saddened by the untimely demise of #TarakaRatna. Gone way too soon, brother. My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones during this moment and time of grief."

    Ravi Teja tweeted, "Profoundly saddened to learn about the tragic demise of dear Taraka Ratna after battling hard. He always will be remembered for his kind-hearted nature towards everyone. My sincere condolences to his dear ones. Om Shanti."

    Venkatesh Daggubati tweeted, "Extremely sad to hear about the passing of #NandamuriTarakaratna. Such a dynamic person, gone too soon. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace."

