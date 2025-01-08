Nandamuri Balakrishna, Urvashi Rautela shines in 'Daaku Maharaj' BTS video [WATCH]

Naga Vamsi’s Daaku Maharaj, starring iconic actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, promises an action-packed thriller set to release on January 12. Directed by KS Ravindra, the film features an ensemble cast, a viral item song by Urvashi Rautela, and Bobby Deol as the antagonist, fueling high expectations

Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 8, 2025, 6:36 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 8, 2025, 6:36 PM IST

Naga Vamsi’s upcoming film starring iconic South actor Nandamuri Balakrishna is generating buzz for all the right reasons. Scheduled to release in theatres on January 12, the action-packed thriller is directed by KS Ravindra and produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya. Balakrishna takes on the titular role, supported by a stellar ensemble cast that includes Shraddha Srinath, Pragya Jaiswal, Rishi, Chandni Choudhary, Jeevan Kumar, and Satya Akela.

Adding to the excitement is Bollywood sensation Urvashi Rautela, who is set to perform a scintillating item number in the movie. A behind-the-scenes video that recently surfaced has sparked conversations among fans, showcasing Nandamuri Balakrishna sharing romantic moments with Urvashi. The glimpses have heightened anticipation for the duo's chemistry on-screen.

ALSO READ: I Want to Talk OTT release: Know when and where to watch Abhishek Bachchan's film online

Balakrishna’s rugged portrayal of a dacoit-turned-hero has already become a major talking point, with fans setting high expectations for the film.

The movie’s song Dabidi Dibidi has taken the internet by storm, with Urvashi Rautela’s fiery moves becoming the highlight. Fans have expressed their admiration for her captivating performance, which has made the song an instant hit. A rehearsal video of the song also surfaced recently, showing Urvashi immersed in perfecting the choreography.

The actress shared a snippet of her practice sessions on Instagram, where she was seen wearing a striking pink midi dress with full sleeves, a collared neckline, and a fit-and-flare design. She paired the outfit with sneakers for comfort, while her bold red socks added a playful element. The video offered fans a glimpse into her dedication behind the scenes.

The buzz around Daaku Maharaj doesn’t end there. Bobby Deol’s addition as the antagonist has piqued further interest, making the film a must-watch for action enthusiasts. The movie is being directed by Bobby Kolli and produced under the Sitara Entertainment banner, promising an adrenaline-pumping cinematic experience.

Meanwhile, Urvashi Rautela is juggling several exciting projects. Apart from Daaku Maharaj, she is working on Kasoor alongside Aftab Shivdasani and Jassie Gill. She is also part of the ensemble cast of Welcome To The Jungle with Akshay Kumar and other prominent actors. Additionally, Urvashi will be seen in Baap, a Bollywood remake of Hollywood’s Expendables, sharing the screen with Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt.

