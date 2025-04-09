user
user icon

Trump’s sweeping global tariffs, including 104% against China, comes into force

President Donald Trump’s sweeping new tariff measures, including a 104% tariff on Chinese imports, have officially taken effect. Describing them as “reciprocal,” Trump aims to correct decades of what he views as unfair trade practices.

trumps sweeping global tariffs including 104 percent against china comes into force anr
Aishwarya Nair
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Apr 9, 2025, 9:56 AM IST

Washington DC: President Donald Trump’s extensive tariffs targeting nearly all U.S. trading partners officially came into effect today. One of the most notable measures includes a significant 104% tariff on Chinese goods. Trump characterized these tariffs as “reciprocal,” aiming to address what he described as a long-standing issue of unfair trade practices spanning over three decades. He argued that the United States has been exploited due to persistent trade imbalances.

According to Trump, the tariffs are intended to pressure other nations into negotiating more favorable trade agreements with the U.S., which he believes will ultimately strengthen the American economy. However, the announcement has already triggered a sharp decline in the stock market.

Market panic over Trump tariffs: Why long-term investors in Sensex, Nifty must stay calm

US imposes 104 percent tariff on China

Trump administration officials argue that certain countries impose higher tariffs on American products, enforce non-tariff trade barriers, or take actions that conflict with U.S. economic interests.

China now faces the steepest tariff of 104%, which is a cumulative rate consisting of a previously imposed 20%, an additional 34% announced last week, and a fresh 50% hike added recently after China refused to lift its retaliatory duties on U.S. goods.

Other countries hit with significant tariffs include Japan at 24% and Cambodia at 49%.

Under Trump's trade policy,  Chinese imports initially faced a 34% tariff, which was added on top of an existing 20%, raising the total to 54%. However, following China’s announcement of retaliatory tariffs, the White House responded by increasing the rate by an additional 50%, resulting in a combined tariff of 104% on Chinese goods.

The first phase of this tariff plan — a baseline 10% duty on imports from nearly all of the U.S.’s trading partners — was implemented early Saturday.

These new tariffs far exceed the 10% standard import tariff that came into effect on April 5 for most nations trading with the U.S.

'Will fight till the end': China decries Trump's 50% tariff threat, calls them 'unilateral bullying practice'

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Trade War Chaos: How the US-China Fight Could Shake Up India's Future shk

Trade War Chaos: How the US-China Fight Could Shake Up India’s Future

BYD mega EV factory in China goes viral; bigger than San Francisco, 10x Tesla's size (WATCH) AJR

BYD's mega EV factory in China goes viral; bigger than San Francisco, 10x Tesla's size (WATCH)

Myanmar earthquake: How 10 cyborg cockroaches aided rescue missions (WATCH) snt

World's first: How 10 cyborg cockroaches joined earthquake rescue efforts in Myanmar (WATCH)

Titanic's last hours revealed in most detailed scan yet ddr

Titanic's last hours revealed in most detailed scan yet

Pakistan can say goodbye to IMF by tapping mineral wealth: PM Shehbaz Sharif ddr

Pakistan PM Shehbaz bets on mineral wealth to ditch IMF loans

Recent Stories

Trade War Chaos: How the US-China Fight Could Shake Up India's Future shk

Trade War Chaos: How the US-China Fight Could Shake Up India’s Future

Vivo X200 Ultra to debut on April 21: All you need to know about it check features colours gcw

Vivo X200 Ultra to debut on April 21: All you need to know about it

CSK Ashwin surpasses Bhuvaneshwar Kumar to become 3rd highest wicket-taker in IPL history snt

CSK's Ashwin surpasses Bhuvaneshwar Kumar to become 3rd highest wicket-taker in IPL history

Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible set for thrilling Cannes launch NTI

Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible set for thrilling Cannes launch

Hasan Ali's BOLD claim: Fans will leave IPL to watch PSL snt

Hasan Ali's BOLD claim: Fans will leave IPL to watch PSL

Recent Videos

Allu Arjun’s Birthday Special: Top 10 Must-Listen Songs for Fans & Music Lovers!

Allu Arjun’s Birthday Special: Top 10 Must-Listen Songs for Fans & Music Lovers!

Video Icon
Top 10 Hanuman Bhajans | Hanuman Jayanti 2025 Special

Top 10 Hanuman Bhajans | Hanuman Jayanti 2025 Special

Video Icon
Andhra Pradesh to Build ₹64,000 Cr Capital, Envisioned as World-Class Capital | Amaravati

Andhra Pradesh to Build ₹64,000 Cr Capital, Envisioned as World-Class Capital | Amaravati

Video Icon
North East Pulse | Assam's Dhubri Youth Set Up Water Bowls for Stray Animals Amidst Scorching Heat

North East Pulse | Assam's Dhubri Youth Set Up Water Bowls for Stray Animals Amidst Scorching Heat

Video Icon
Kesari Chapter 2 | Sankaran Nair vs British Raj Post Jallianwala Bagh | Great-Grandson REVEALS Story

Kesari Chapter 2 | Sankaran Nair vs British Raj Post Jallianwala Bagh | Great-Grandson REVEALS Story

Video Icon