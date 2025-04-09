IQ Test: 9 Tricky Questions for Competitive Exams- Can You Answer?

Career
Here are 9 tricky IQ questions. By answering them, you can check your brain power to solve mental puzzles, reasoning, math puzzles, and blood relation questions.
A boy walked 10 meters north, then turned right and walked 5 m, then turned right again and walked 10 meters. Which direction is he facing now? A) North B) South C) West D) East
5 people A, B, C, D, & E are sitting at round table. B is to left of A, D is opposite A, C is right of D. Where is E sitting?
A) To right of A
B) To left of A
C) Opp C
D) Opp B
Rahul says, "That man is the husband of the daughter of my mother's only son." How is that man related to Rahul?
A) Brother-in-law
B) Brother-in-law
C) Nephew
D) Son-in-law
If SMART = 80, BRAIN = 57, then QUIZ = ? A) 78 B) 65 C) 70 D) 84
2, 4, 8, 16, 32, ? A) 64 B) 48 C) 50 D) 66
If the time in the clock is 3:15, what will be its mirror image? A) 8:45 B) 9:45 C) 8:15 D) 9:15
A man's age is 4 times his son's age. After 20 years, his age will be only twice his son's age. What is the son's current age? A) 10 B) 20 C) 15 D) 25
If "HOME" is written as "IPNF", how will "LIFE" be written? A) MJGF B) MJGE C) MJHF D) MJIE
A2Z, C4X, E6V, ? A) G8T B) G8U C) H8T D) G7T
1 answer: D) East
2 answer: D) Opposite B
3 answer: D) Son-in-law
4 answer: C) 70
5 answer: A) 64
6 answer: A) 8:45
7 answer: A) 10
8 answer: A) MJGF
9 answer: A) G8T
