IQ Test: 9 Tricky Questions for Competitive Exams- Can You Answer?

9 Tricky and Fun IQ Questions

Here are 9 tricky IQ questions. By answering them, you can check your brain power to solve mental puzzles, reasoning, math puzzles, and blood relation questions.

Direction Sense Test Question: 1

A boy walked 10 meters north, then turned right and walked 5 m, then turned right again and walked 10 meters. Which direction is he facing now? A) North B) South C) West D) East

Sitting Arrangement Puzzle Question: 2

5 people A, B, C, D, & E are sitting at round table. B is to left of A, D is opposite A, C is right of D. Where is E sitting?

A) To right of A

B) To left of A

C) Opp C

D) Opp B

Blood Relation Puzzle Question: 3

Rahul says, "That man is the husband of the daughter of my mother's only son." How is that man related to Rahul?

A) Brother-in-law

C) Nephew

D) Son-in-law

Word Puzzle Question: 4

If SMART = 80, BRAIN = 57, then QUIZ = ? A) 78 B) 65 C) 70 D) 84

Number Series for Bank & SSC Question: 5

2, 4, 8, 16, 32, ? A) 64 B) 48 C) 50 D) 66

Mirror Puzzle (SSC CGL Special) Question: 6

If the time in the clock is 3:15, what will be its mirror image? A) 8:45 B) 9:45 C) 8:15 D) 9:15

Math Puzzle for SSC & Bank Question: 7

A man's age is 4 times his son's age. After 20 years, his age will be only twice his son's age. What is the son's current age? A) 10 B) 20 C) 15 D) 25

Coding-Decoding Question: 8

If "HOME" is written as "IPNF", how will "LIFE" be written? A) MJGF B) MJGE C) MJHF D) MJIE

Alpha Numeric Reasoning Question: 9

A2Z, C4X, E6V, ? A) G8T B) G8U C) H8T D) G7T

Here are the correct answers to all 9 questions

1 answer: D) East

2 answer: D) Opposite B

3 answer: D) Son-in-law

4 answer: C) 70

5 answer: A) 64

6 answer: A) 8:45

7 answer: A) 10

8 answer: A) MJGF

9 answer: A) G8T

