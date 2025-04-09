Lifestyle

Low Vitamin D: How It Impacts Your Gut Health and Digestion

Image credits: Freepik

1. Disrupts Gut Microbiota

Low levels of vitamin D can imbalance gut bacteria, leading to digestive issues and reduced immunity.

Image credits: Freepik

2. Weakens Intestinal Barrier

Vitamin D deficiency compromises the gut lining, making it more susceptible to harmful bacteria and toxins.

Image credits: Freepik

3. Increases Inflammation

A lack of vitamin D can trigger gut inflammation, increasing the risk of conditions like Crohn's disease or colitis.

Image credits: Freepik

4. Affects Nutrient Absorption

Insufficient vitamin D hinders the absorption of vital nutrients like calcium, impacting gut and bone health.

 

Image credits: Freepik

5. Lowers Immune Defenses

A weakened gut due to low vitamin D can impair the immune system, leaving the body vulnerable to infections.

Image credits: Freepik

Jannat Zubair's Blouse Styles: Best Picks for Young Women

Top 10 biggest diamond mines in the World

Top 10 most expensive bottled water brands in the world

Boiled Vs Scrambled: Best way to eat Eggs for Nutrition