Low Vitamin D: How It Impacts Your Gut Health and Digestion

Lifestyle
Low levels of vitamin D can imbalance gut bacteria, leading to digestive issues and reduced immunity.
Vitamin D deficiency compromises the gut lining, making it more susceptible to harmful bacteria and toxins.
A lack of vitamin D can trigger gut inflammation, increasing the risk of conditions like Crohn's disease or colitis.
Insufficient vitamin D hinders the absorption of vital nutrients like calcium, impacting gut and bone health.
A weakened gut due to low vitamin D can impair the immune system, leaving the body vulnerable to infections.
