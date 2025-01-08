I Want to Talk OTT release: Know when and where to watch Abhishek Bachchan's film online

"I Want to Talk," starring Abhishek Bachchan, follows a father-daughter journey amidst terminal cancer. The film explores themes of resilience, love, and human connection.

First Published Jan 8, 2025, 3:59 PM IST

On November 22, 2024, the drama "I Want to Talk," starring Abhishek Bachchan as Arjun and Ahilya Bamroo as Reya, was released. The movie is currently accessible for watching on Amazon Prime Video, despite the fact that reviews and viewers had conflicting opinions about it. But right now, the rental fee is just Rs 349.

 

The plot of "I Want to Talk" revolves around Arjun Sen, a brilliant marketing professional whose life is turned upside down when he is diagnosed with cancer. As Arjun endures surgeries and treatments, his daughter Reya uncovers the harsh truth that his illness is terminal, with only 100 days left to live. Their journey together forms the heart of the film.
 

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film beautifully explores themes of resilience, love, and human connection. The relationship between Arjun and Reya takes center stage, highlighting their evolving bond during a challenging period. As they come to terms with the reality of Arjun’s condition, the film offers a heartfelt and emotional experience for viewers.

 

Alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Ahilya Bamroo, the film features a strong supporting cast including Johny Lever, Jayant Kriplani, and a range of talented physicians, played by Dr Saivishnu Doosetty, Dr Raghav Dhawan, and others. With cinematography by Avik Mukhopadhyay and music by George Joseph and Taba Chake, "I Want to Talk" promises a compelling cinematic experience.

