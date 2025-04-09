Lifestyle

Jannat Zubair's Blouse Styles: Best Picks for Young Women

Mirror Work V-Neck Blouse

This V-neck blouse of Jannat is giving a very beautiful look. You can carry such a mirror work blouse to give a stylish look to a simple saree.

Stone Studded Golden Blouse

Cut sleeves golden blouses always help in adding charm to the look. To give an attractive and stylish look to the saree, you can copy this blouse of Jannat.

Full Sleeve Ivory Blouse

Nowadays this design of ivory blouse is very much in trend. Women along with young girls can also style such a full sleeve ivory blouse with a heavy lehenga at the wedding.

Sequin Work Bright Red Blouse

Young girls can take inspiration from the actress for such a backless blouse to impress everyone at the college party. 

Noodle Strap Blouse

Girls, to look hot and sassy, ​​carry a noodle strap blouse with a light saree. It will highlight you in the gathering and give you a bold look.

Cut Sleeve Plain Blouse Design

If you want to impress everyone with a sober look, then you should get such a stunning cut sleeve plain blouse design made. 

