Nagarjuna to file another Rs 100 crore lawsuit against Konda Surekha

Nagarjuna has rejected Konda Surekha's apologies and filed a new defamation complaint against the minister. On Wednesday, the Telangana political leader said that KTR's influence caused a schism in Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's marriage, resulting in a divorce. This prompted widespread outrage, and the actor filed a criminal defamation suit against Konda Surekha. He has also filed another Rs 100 crore defamation action.

Nagarjuna's statement

He told Times Now, Nagarjuna said, “We filed a criminal defamation case yesterday. We are in the process of filing another Rs 100-crore defamation lawsuit against her. Her outrageous comments cannot be allowed to slide under the crack. She now says she is withdrawing her remarks. She has apparently apologised to Samantha. What about my family? Not a word of apology to me and to my family!”

When asked if an apology from the minister would lead to the withdrawal of this lawsuit, the actor said, “No. Not at all. This is no longer personal. The slander has gone far beyond just me and my family. The support we’ve received from the biggest to the smallest of names in the Telugu industry has made me realise we are in the process of stemming the rot that has seeped into the core of our system. You can’t use our names for political gains. We in the entertainment industry won’t be soft targets anymore. It’s as simple as that. I am hoping that our legal action against the lady will caution other politicians from using our names in a slanderous way.”

The incident

Surekha recently stated that Rama Rao was responsible for Naga Chaitanya and Samantha's divorce, generating a wave of uproar. According to Surekha, KTR's claimed intervention exacerbated problems in the Akkineni family, resulting in the high-profile divorce. Konda Surekha stated that KT Rama Rao asked Samantha to be delivered to him in exchange for saving Nagarjuna Akkineni's N-Convention Centre from demolition. Surekha claims Samantha's refusal resulted in her breakup from Naga Chaitanya.

KTR served a legal notice on Konda Surekha to withdraw her statement as well. While she has now repudiated the statement, it has caused a major stir in the film business. Several stars including Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, and Nani spoke up for the Akkineni family and Samantha.

