When Salim Khan talked about Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi's fight over Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai last appeared together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 1999 love musical film 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'. 

The two supposedly dated at the time and their affair was big but unfortunately, they split up in 2002. 

Following this, speculations of Aishwarya dating Vivek Oberoi surfaced in the media, sparking a violent dispute between him and Salman. 

During a 2003 press conference, Vivek accused Salman of threatening him because of his relationship with Aishwarya. 

In an old interview, Salman's father, Salim Khan recalled Salman and Vivek's ugly fight stating that there was no logic or rational solution to emotional problems.

He said, "Salman and Vivek have been emotional. Years later, they will realise they fought over a stupid thing."

"Someone else took her away and these two remained where they were," he continued.

