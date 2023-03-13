Naatu Naatu wins Oscar: Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, and others hail the huge milestone

After Naatu Naatu swept the Oscars, several Bollywood and South industry celebs have expressed their happiness on social media.

Noted filmmaker SS Rajamouli's directorial film, RRR achieved what it wanted to by winning a trophy at the 95th Academy Awards under the Best Original Song category.

MM Keeravani surpassed big names in music like Lady Gaga and Rihanna by taking the prestigious award home for the foot-tapping number Naatu Naatu from RRR. Soon after, social media got flooded with congratulatory messages from celebs and fans around this proud moment.

Actresses like Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra shared the proud moment on social media, expressing their joy at India’s win. Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram stories to express her excitement. She shared a picture of the glorious moment and captioned it with, "Aaaaaaaahhhhhhhhhh(with party whistle emojis)".

Priyanka Chopra posted the winning clip on her Instagram stories and penned, "Yesss. @rrrmovie 🇮🇳 @mmkeeravani". The actress is heard hooting and clapping for the historic Oscars win.

Rana Daggubati, who played the antagonist in SS Rajamouli's directorial, Baahubali, shared the moment on his Instagram stories. He wrote, "#RRR(with fire emojis) What a moment (fire and party whistle emojis)."

Waltair Veerayya star Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter handle and tweeted, "#NaatuNaatu ON TOP OF THE WORLD. And THE OSCAR for the Best Original Song Goes To Take a Bow .. @mmkeeravaani garu & @boselyricist @kaalabhairava7 @Rahulsipligunj #PremRakshith @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan And the One & Only @ssrajamouli #Oscars95."

Global South industry megastar Ravi Teja took to his official Twitter handle and tweeted, "History got created. #NaatuNaatu has truly left a lasting impact on audiences and will be remembered for years to come & this prestigious OscaRRR is a cherry on top. Congratulations, @mmkeeravaani garu,@boselyricist garu, Prem, @kaalabhairava7 @Rahulsipligunj #RRRatOSCARS."

Bollywood filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri took to his Twitter handle and tweeted, "Congratulations @mmkeeravaani @ssrajamouli For winning Oscars for #NaatuNaatu and making India proud. Wow! Congratulations Director, @EarthSpectrum, Kartiki Gonsalves, @guneetm for winning Best Documentary Short for #TheElephantWhisperers. It is the year of Indian cinema."

Renowned film critic Kamaal R Khan also congratulated the team and took to his Twitter handle, writing, "Song Naatu Naatu, from “RRR,” won the Oscar for best original song, beating out two songs featuring American pop megastars. Congratulations to @ssrajamouli @mmkeeravaani @tarak9999 and team. #Oscar2023 #Oscar."

Kangana Ranaut took a dig on this win and also congratulated but wrote, "Congratulations to entire Indiaa movie about suppression, torture, killing, colonisation of Indians based on racial grounds gets appreciated on a world platform, number of Indians died just during one Bengal famine were way more than Jews died during holocaust. Thank team RRR."

Film critic Ramesh Bala took to his Twitter handle and wrote how NTR Jr felt about Naatu Naatu winning an Oscar. His tweet read, "Man of Masses, NTR Jr on Naatu Naatu winning the Oscar Award: "I cannot find the words to express elation right now. It is not just win for RRR but for India as a country. I believe this is just the beginning. Showing us how far Indian cinema can go. Congratulations to Keeravaani garu and Chandrabose garu. Of course, none of this would have been possible without a master storyteller called Rajamouli and the audiences who showered us with all the love. I would also like to congratulate the team of The Elephant Whisperers on their win today, bringing another Oscar to India."

Pan-Indian star Vijay Deverakonda took to his official Twitter handle and tweeted, "Beautiful #RRRMovie #NaatuNaatu Another big step for India, Indian cinema! #Oscars. You made us all proud and made us dream bigger. Jai Hind!."

Veteran star Anupam Kher took to his Twitter handle and tweeted, "Isse kehte hai bhartiya kabiliyat par confidence. Meine kal raat ko hi #NaatuNaatu ki jeet predict kar di thi. Pura vishwa iss gaane par jhum raha hai. Thank you @ssrajamouli @mmkeeravaani @boselyricist @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan for giving reasons to 1.4 billions Indians to dance with pride!."

