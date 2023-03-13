Oscars 2023: Naatu Naatu wins Best Original song; MM Keeravani thanks Rajamouli in his speech

History has been created today as the Naatu Naatu song from the pan-Indian hit film, RRR has won the Best Original song at the Oscars awards 2023 ceremony.

Naatu Naatu, the much-loved song from the globally acclaimed pan-Indian hit film RRR has won the best original song award at the 95th Oscars Awards 2023 happening in Hollywood in California.

SS Rajamouli’s film RRR made history as Naatu Naatu won the Academy Award for Best Original Song. The electrifying composition was picturized on the lead actors of RRR, Ram Charan and Jr NTR alongside Olivia Morris.

It got nominated alongside Applause from Tell it Like a Woman, Hold My Hand from Top Gun Maverick, Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once. The composer went up on stage to accept the Best Original Song trophy.

Earlier in the night, singers Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipliganj performed Naatu Naatu live on stage at the 95th Academy Awards. Actress Deepika Padukone introduced the performance to the audience, who gave it a standing ovation.

Music Composer MM Keeravani took the stage and accepted the award alongside Prem Rakshith. He said, "Thank you academy. I grew up listening to carpenters and now here I am with the Oscars. There was only one wish on my mind. So was Rajamouli's and my family's. RRR has to win the pride of every Indian. And must put me on the top of the world. Thank you, Kartikeya and various friends for making this possible."

Prior to the Oscars, Naatu Naatu composer MM Keeravani, in a press interaction, had said he is confident about RRR. He told a leading Indian entertainment portal, "We have spoken about this (bringing home the Oscars) every time Naatu Naatu has won an American award during the last three months. Now we are hours away from the event. And I feel the same way: I am confident. Naatu Naatu has the potential to win. It is not vanity. I know my abilities as a composer. And I know how good or bad each composition is. I think I have done well in Naatu Naatu."

Besides RRR, India had two other representatives at the Oscars - All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers. The Elephant Whisperers won the trophy in the Best Documentary Short Film category - making it two wins for India at this year’s Oscars.

