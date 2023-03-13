Oscars 2023: Here's how fans react when Jimmy Kimmel calls RRR a 'Bollywood movie' (WATCH)

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    RRR was described as a "Bollywood movie" by Jimmy Kimmel, who presented the 95th Academy Awards. The dancers who played Naatu Naatu on stage drove Jimmy away as he revealed the first prize category. This year, instead of playing you offstage, we have a troupe of artists from the movie RRR who will dance you offstage," Jimmy explained. He later also labelled the SS Rajamouli directorial a 'Bollywood movie'.

    A video was shared on Twitter by a fan account. Reacting to Jimmy's comment, a social media user wrote, "Not even 15 minutes in and Jimmy Kimmel called RRR Bollywood ugh." 

    Another user said, "Jimmy Kimmel saying RRR is a Bollywood film is my last straw cause how is someone so lousy god I cannot take this." "I don’t need to hear Jimmy Kimmel incorrectly call RRR a Bollywood movie," read a tweet.

    "Why are they stating as a Bollywood Film when #RRR is actually a Tollywood film? There is a lack of representation in the Western world, unfortunately. Shame on #TheAcademy!" said a comment. "Hollywood just called RRR a Bollywood movie lol," said another person. "RRR isn't Bollywood," wrote a Twitter user.

    About Naatu Naatu and RRR
    Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Shriya Sara, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn feature in RRR, a Telugu language film. The plot is based on the lives of two Telugu liberation warriors, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who was portrayed by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, respectively. The film grossed over Rs. 1,200 crores globally.

    Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava won a standing ovation at the Oscars for their performance of the song Naatu Naatu. Lauren Gottlieb, an actress and dancer, also performed the tune. Actress Deepika Padukone introduced the song to the crowd and termed it a 'banger'. The audience appreciated Rahul and Kaala's performance as they stood up from their seats.

    MM Keeravaani composed the song's melody, while Chandrabose wrote the words. Naatu Naatu was the first Indian song to win an Oscar for Best Original Song. It won the prize, beating both Rihanna and Lady Gaga. On behalf of the team, composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the prize.

    Rahul Sipligunj, Kaala Bhairava, composer and director SS Rajamouli and main actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan are all present at the gala. Naatu Naatu is the first Telugu song to be nominated for an Oscar in the 'Original Song' category.

