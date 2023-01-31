Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Murder Mystery 2 trailer: Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler don Manish Malhotra attire; fans react

    Jennifer Aniston, a well-known Hollywood actress, is shown wearing an ivory lehenga custom-made by renowned Indian designer Manish Malhotra. 

    Murder Mystery 2 trailer: Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler don Manish Malhotra attire; fans react
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Jan 31, 2023, 10:10 AM IST

    Jennifer Aniston is well-known for her remarkable acting skills and stunning looks. She is one of those rare celebrities who has proven that age is only a number and can pull off any dress like a true pro. Jennifer Aniston is now dominating the internet thanks to the just-released official trailer for her forthcoming film, Murder Mystery 2. The acclaimed actress will reprise her much-loved role Audrey Spitz in the upcoming Netflix criminal comedy.

    The trailer highlights a new chapter in the lives of Audrey Spitz and Nick Spitz, who are presently working as full-time detectives. However, things take a turn for the worst when the couple travels to an island to attend the wedding of their Indian friend Maharaja, who is abducted on his wedding day. The Murder Mystery 2 video shows that Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler's next mission will be an exciting trip, similar to the first, but with more humour and mystery components. Following the publication of the film's enticing trailer, anticipation for the Netflix feature is high.

    Jennifer Aniston in Manish Malhotra lehenga
    Jennifer Aniston is shown in a beautiful ivory lehenga in the official teaser of Murder Mystery 2, much to the delight of her admirers worldwide, particularly those of Indian ancestry. Manish Malhotra, a well-known Indian designer, produced the elaborately embroidered garment. Jennifer, who looked ethereal in traditional Indian attire, finished her appearance with a messy hairstyle and a pair of Kundan chaandbalis.

    On their Instagram Stories, Manish Malhotra World also shared glimpses of Jennifer Aniston looking gorgeous in Indian attire. See here:

    Murder Mystery 2 trailer: Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler don Manish Malhotra attire; fans react RBA

     

    Jennifer Aniston's fans react to her 'lehenga' 
    Jennifer Aniston's ardent fans, particularly those in India, are going crazy over her 'lehenga' appearance in the Murder Mystery 2 teaser. While many fashion lovers are pleased with the wardrobe choice, some have expressed dissatisfaction with the styling. "OH MY INDIAN HEART!!! AHHHHHHHHHHHH SHE LOOKS AMAZING!!!! "A remark is read. "Oh my goodness!! So lovely, "Another netizen said. "Oh, that breaks my heart," says another. "Just no.. terrible lehenga, awful jewellery," another social media user said.

    About Murder Mystery 2
    The intriguing official trailer for Murder Mystery 2 reveals a new chapter in the lives of Audrey Spitz and Nick Spitz, who work as full-time investigators. However, things turn for the worst when the couple travels to an island to attend the wedding of their Indian friend Maharaja, who is abducted on his wedding day. Jeremy Garelick directed the Netflix film, which James Vanderbilt wrote. The highly anticipated Netflix project features a stellar star cast, including Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kuhoo Verma, John Kani, Dany Boon, and others in pivotal roles. 

    The project is jointly produced by Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler, Allen Covert, James Vanderbilt, Tripp Vinson, and James D Stern. 
     

    Last Updated Jan 31, 2023, 10:12 AM IST
