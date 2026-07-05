Heavy rains in Mumbai resulted in waterlogging outside Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa mansion with videos of the flooded complex becoming popular on social media.

Mumbai’s continuous monsoon has left various portions of the city underwater, and even Amitabh Bachchan’s landmark house Jalsa has not been spared from the heavy rain. Videos showing water entering the megastar’s Juhu mansion and waterlogging outside the property have gone viral on social media, gaining significant attention online.

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Rainwater was seen pooling outside Jalsa, with stopped drains leading to floods around the property, according to footage uploaded by various social media users. Some footage also appeared to show water entering the compound as Mumbai was drenched by heavy rain throughout the weekend.

Jalsa’s videos outside become viral

Fans react to floods outside one of Mumbai's most popular celebrity residences as the footage goes viral online. With the monsoon storms continuing, residents around the city shared photos of flooded roads, soggy neighbourhoods and traffic jams and the clips went viral.

Amitabh Bachchan has not reacted on the videos

Amitabh Bachchan has not reacted to the viral footage or the floods outside his property.

But instead of the heavy rains in Mumbai, the veteran actor did take to his own blog and shared a fresh article and wrote about the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026.

Looking back on the tournament, he wrote, “The timings for the WC 2026 for India viewing are late .. very late .. very very late .. but sincere followers ‘burn the candle at both ends’ as does yours truly .. much to the annoyance of .. well .. what really is getting attractive for this WC 2026 is that most of the expected Winners are gradually getting knocked out and the lesser known, progress with aplomb ..how wonderful to see this. To be trampled upon, be belittled, be demeaned, set aside as non-entities .. and then .. TO RISE, TO FLOURISH, TO EXCEL, to stand up with them that had looked down upon you .. that is challenge and grit .. BUT NEVER to be ‘telling off’ them that did to you what was demeaning, is the nature of greatness, humility and character."

The actor, who did not mention the floods, wrote about underdog teams in the World Cup in his recent blog, reflecting on resilience and humility.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Next Project?

Amitabh Bachchan is next up for the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD workwise. The movie is also starring Prabhas and Kamal Haasan and is directed by Nag Ashwin. The first part which came out in 2024 was a hit and earned more than Rs 1,000 crore globally. Amitabh’s portrayal as Ashwatthama was appreciated and he will be back to reprise the role in the sequel. The creators have not announced the releasing date of the film yet.