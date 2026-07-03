In a recent blog post, Amitabh Bachchan has revealed how he used to work in 10-15 films at once during his prime time because he feared he wouldn't get more work in the future. Keep scrolling to know more.

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most loved and celebrated stars who makes millions of fans go WOW with his starry presence, acting mettle, and impeccable skills as a presenter and writer. Even in his blog posts, Big B pours his heart out and shares a slice of his life with his fans and audiences. From sharing about his struggling days to interpersonal relationships, fatherhood, and film as. His blog posts are a one-stop destination where he is an open book for all his fans.

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Big B Writes New Blog Piece

Just recently, Big B had revealed what thoughts keep him awake at night. Be it chasing perfection as an actor or wanting to do more work, his inner world reflects beautifully through his write-ups. Now, in a recent post, he revealed how he used to do 10-15 films at once during his prime time because he feared he would run out of work.

Sharing a series of photographs, the actor wrote, "the prep was word or an explanation unknown to my generation and beyond ..now 'its' a common vocabulary, where one prepares for the work to be undertaken. For me, it was an unknown entity. I see now the amount of labour and pain, creative artists put into getting into the character, in looks and style and comprehensive character analysis."

He added, "a most valid and thoughtful act, and my admiration to those who can give this aspect the more than required serious consideration and be prepared for the work undertaken. Good and impressive. But in the good old days when we all worked on 10 to 15 films at the same time - many two or three the same day, it would have been impossible to prep for one and not prep for the other ..on the same day!!"

Big B Reflects On Working Culture Back In The Day

Talking about the difference of work culture back then he also shared, “Many ask how you slip from one role to another in the course of a day for different films. Bhai saheb, na karein to yeh dar rehta tha ki aage kaam milega ki nahin, to jo kaha jaata tha use niyamit roop mein dhaal dene ka prayatn kiya jaata tha, aur intezaar rehta tha, mahinon baad jab film release hoti thi, ki humne usmein kya aur kaise kiya!!! (Brother, if we didn't do it, there was always the fear of whether we'd get work in the future. So whatever we were told, we tried our best to adapt to it sincerely. Then we would wait for months until the film was finally released, eager to see what we had done and how it had turned out).”

On The Work Front

Big B will next be seen in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD.