- Home
- Entertainment
- Rambha Net Worth: How the 90s Star Built Rs 2,000 Crore Empire After Films; Who is her husband?
Rambha Net Worth: How the 90s Star Built Rs 2,000 Crore Empire After Films; Who is her husband?
Rambha was the queen of the silver screen in the 90s. But one decision she took after quitting films changed her life completely. Today, she leads a happy life with assets worth thousands of crores.
16
Image Credit : Rambha Facebook
Fans worried about her health.
A recent viral video showed Rambha walking slowly with someone's help. This has made her fans worried about her health, and they are all wishing her a quick recovery.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
26
Image Credit : Movie Screenshot
The actress who ruled the silver screen.
Rambha was a top star not just in Tollywood, but also in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi films. She worked with superstars like Chiranjeevi, Rajinikanth, and Salman Khan for over 15 years. After her career slowed down, she left the industry completely to start a new chapter.
36
Image Credit : Instagram/@rambhaindran_
From actress to a sharp businesswoman.
Many actresses settle down after marriage, but Rambha chose a different path. She married Canadian businessman Indrakumar Padmanathan and moved abroad. There, she didn't just manage her family but also jumped into business. She now reportedly heads some of her husband's companies.
46
Image Credit : Instagram/@rambhaindran_
How did she make thousands of crores?
Rambha smartly invested her film earnings into businesses. Her and her husband's combined net worth is estimated at around Rs 2000 crore, though this isn't official. She owns luxury homes in Chennai, Hyderabad, and Canada. She built her business empire with honesty, without using her star power.
56
Image Credit : SOCIAL MEDIA
A tragic turn in a happy life.
In November 2022, a car accident in Toronto, Canada, shook her life. Another car hit hers while she was driving her kids home from school. While there are rumours about her health since the accident, her family has not made any official statement. Thankfully, she and her children survived the crash.
66
Image Credit : SOCIAL MEDIA
Is a comeback on the cards?
Rambha is currently busy with her business and her three children—two daughters and a son. With her kids growing up, she is reportedly looking to make a comeback in films. She has said in interviews that she is waiting for a good role to return to the big screen.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos