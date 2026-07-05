Legendary Pandavani exponent Teejan Bai passed away after a prolonged illness. President Droupadi Murmu paid tribute, calling her death a major loss to India's cultural landscape. She will be accorded full state honours during her last rites.

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday paid heartfelt tributes to Padma Vibhushan awardee and legendary Pandavani exponent Teejan Bai, describing her death as a major loss to India's cultural landscape and remembering the folk icon for taking Chhattisgarh's traditional storytelling art to audiences across the country and the world.

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President Murmu's Tribute

In a message shared on X, the President said Teejan Bai's "powerful voice", commanding stage presence and distinctive style of performance brought the stories of the Mahabharata alive for generations of audiences. She also highlighted the artist's decades-long dedication to preserving Pandavani and said her contribution to India's cultural heritage would always be remembered.

"The news of the demise of the renowned Pandavani artist Smt. Teejan Bai ji is extremely heartbreaking. With her powerful voice, commanding presence, and unique style of presentation, she brought the tales of the Mahabharata to life on stage." "Through her exceptional talent, dedication, and years of rigorous practice, she brought recognition to Chhattisgarh's rich Pandavani tradition both in India and abroad. Her invaluable contribution to the dissemination of India's cultural heritage will remain memorable. I extend my deepest condolences to her loved ones and admirers," she added.

State Honours Announced

Earlier in the day, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai paid his last respects to the celebrated folk artist at AIIMS Raipur, where she passed away after a prolonged illness. The Chief Minister also met her family members and announced that Teejan Bai would be accorded full state honours during her last rites.

Bai, one of India's most celebrated folk artists, breathed her last in Raipur on Sunday. According to reports, she had been undergoing treatment at AIIMS Raipur for the past several weeks after battling prolonged health issues. Her condition reportedly deteriorated around 3:15 a.m., following which she passed away.

Life and Legacy of a Folk Legend

Born on April 24, 1956, in Ganiyari village in Durg district, Teejan Bai emerged as one of India's most celebrated folk artists. She gave her first public performance at the age of 13 and went on to transform the traditional art of Pandavani, a musical narration of stories from the Mahabharata.

Pioneering the 'Kapalika' Style

At a time when women traditionally performed Pandavani in the seated Vedamati style, Teejan Bai broke convention by becoming the first woman to adopt the powerful standing "Kapalika" style, a performance form that had largely been dominated by male artists.

Over a career spanning more than 50 years, she carried the folk tradition of Chhattisgarh to audiences across Asia, Europe and several other parts of the world. Despite facing social resistance during her early years, she remained committed to preserving and promoting Pandavani, inspiring generations of performers while earning international recognition for the art form.

Awards and Recognition

Her contribution to Indian folk culture was recognised with several of the country's highest honours, including the Padma Shri, the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award. (ANI)