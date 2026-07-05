Alpha V/S Raazi: Alia Bhatt's Spy Journey; Which Movie Is Fan Favourite
Alpha V/S Raazi: Alia Bhatt's latest spy thriller Alpha has opened to mixed reactions despite its high-octane action. The film is now drawing inevitable comparisons with Raazi. Which one is fan favourite. Check here
Alpha Impresses With Action but Misses Emotional Depth
Alia Bhatt stepped into a full-fledged action role for the first time with Alpha, marking her entry into the spy-action genre on a grand scale. The film showcases her performing challenging stunts and adopting a tougher on-screen persona.
While audiences have appreciated the visual scale and action sequences, early reactions suggest that the film struggles to establish a strong emotional connection. Critics and moviegoers have pointed to its weak screenplay and underdeveloped storytelling, arguing that impressive action alone is not enough to ensure lasting audience engagement. The film's box office performance has also remained below early expectations.
Raazi Continues to Be Alia Bhatt's Most Memorable Spy Role
Released in 2018 and directed by Meghna Gulzar, Raazi remains one of Alia Bhatt's defining performances. She portrayed Sehmat Khan, a young Indian spy who marries into a Pakistani military family to gather intelligence for her country during wartime.
Unlike Alpha, Raazi relied on subtle storytelling rather than explosive action. The film won audiences through its emotional depth, gripping narrative and Alia's restrained performance. Her expressive acting, powerful dialogue delivery and emotional vulnerability made Sehmat one of Bollywood's most unforgettable female spy characters.
Raazi's Critical and Commercial Success Set a High Benchmark
Made on a modest budget of around Rs 35-40 crore, Raazi emerged as a major box office success. The film earned approximately Rs 123 crore in India and crossed Rs 190 crore worldwide, making it one of the biggest female-led hits of its time.
The film received widespread critical acclaim and earned Alia Bhatt numerous awards for her performance. Even years after its release, Raazi continues to be regarded as one of her finest works and has set a benchmark that Alpha is now being measured against.
Alia Bhatt's Most Popular Films
Apart from Raazi, Alia Bhatt has delivered several commercially successful and critically acclaimed films, including:
Raazi (2018)
Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022)
Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva (2022)
Dear Zindagi (2016)
Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017)
2 States (2014)
These films have cemented her reputation as one of Bollywood's most versatile and dependable leading actors.
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