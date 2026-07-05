Alia Bhatt stepped into a full-fledged action role for the first time with Alpha, marking her entry into the spy-action genre on a grand scale. The film showcases her performing challenging stunts and adopting a tougher on-screen persona.

While audiences have appreciated the visual scale and action sequences, early reactions suggest that the film struggles to establish a strong emotional connection. Critics and moviegoers have pointed to its weak screenplay and underdeveloped storytelling, arguing that impressive action alone is not enough to ensure lasting audience engagement. The film's box office performance has also remained below early expectations.