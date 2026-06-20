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Father's Day 2026: Irrfan Khan To Amitabh Bachchan, Bollywood's Most Memorable On-Screen Dads
This Father's Day, let's take a walk down memory lane and revisit some of the most loved and iconic Bollywood dad characters played by actors on screen that redefined the love a father has for their children. Keep scrolling!
Father's Day
Father's Day becomes extra special when we watch a beautiful movie with our dads and call it a day. Talking about the same, how can we not reminisce about a few of the best on-screen dads played by marvellous actors that redefined fatherhood for us!
Amitabh Bachchan in Piku
The sweet and savoury relationship portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone is our top favourite father-daughter jodi. Amitabh as Bhashkor Banerjee was immensely perfect in the film.
Aamir Khan in Dangal
A little high on tough love, Aamir Khan was intense, strict, but also an ultimate old softie when it came to his daughter's welfare.
Irrfan Khan in Angrezi Medium
Irrfan as Champak Bansal, a single father who runs a small sweet shop, goes out of his way for his daughter in the film. Truly a mark of a great father who helps their kids in fulfilling their dreams.
Pankaj Tripathi in Gunjan Saxena
Yet another example of a beautiful, resilient dad who knows no bounds when it comes to protecting his daughter and helping her achieve her dreams.
Anupam Kher
Dharamvir Malhotra, played by Anupam Kher, was one of the coolest dads in Bollywood ever seen. He was super chill with his daughters and loved them immensely.
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