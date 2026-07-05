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Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 16: Samantha's Film Jumps 87% on Day 16
Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 16: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maa Inti Bangaaram staged an impressive comeback at the box office on Day 16. After a relatively slow Friday, the film witnessed a sharp rise in collections on Saturday
Strong Day 16 Growth Boosts Box Office Performance
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maa Inti Bangaaram registered a significant jump in collections on its third Saturday. According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 1.40 crore India net on Day 16, reflecting an impressive 86.7% growth over the Rs 75 lakh collected on the third Friday.
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The strong weekend rebound indicates that audience interest remains steady, with positive word-of-mouth continuing to drive footfalls in theatres during the film's third week.
- Key Figures:
- Day 16 India Net Collection: Rs 1.40 crore
- Day 15 Collection: Rs 75 lakh
- Growth: 86.7%
Worldwide Collection Inches Towards Rs 100 Crore
The film has maintained a stable run across both domestic and overseas markets. Its total India net collection now stands at Rs 56.10 crore, while the India gross collection has reached Rs 64.95 crore.
Internationally, the film added around Rs 50 lakh on Day 16, taking its overseas gross total to Rs 25.20 crore. As a result, Maa Inti Bangaaram has accumulated an impressive worldwide gross of Rs 90.15 crore and is now just a few steps away from entering the Rs 100 crore club.
Collection Breakdown:
India Net: Rs 56.10 crore
India Gross: Rs 64.95 crore
Overseas Gross: Rs 25.20 crore
Worldwide Gross: Rs 90.15 crore
Occupancy Improves With Every Show
The film also witnessed healthy occupancy growth throughout the day. It recorded an overall Telugu occupancy of 31.54% on Day 16.
Morning shows began on a modest note with 8.08% occupancy. The numbers improved significantly during the afternoon at 20.08%, climbed further to 29.92% in the evening, and peaked at 32.83% during the night shows, indicating stronger audience turnout as the day progressed.
Occupancy Report:
Morning: 8.08%
Afternoon: 20.08%
Evening: 29.92%
Night: 32.83%
Overall: 31.54%
About the Film
Directed by B. V. Nandini Reddy, Maa Inti Bangaaram is an action-comedy drama starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role. The film also features Gulshan Devaiah and Diganth Manchale in pivotal roles. Backed by positive audience response, the film continues to enjoy a steady theatrical run and is now aiming to cross the Rs 100 crore worldwide mark.
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