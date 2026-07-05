The film has maintained a stable run across both domestic and overseas markets. Its total India net collection now stands at Rs 56.10 crore, while the India gross collection has reached Rs 64.95 crore.

Internationally, the film added around Rs 50 lakh on Day 16, taking its overseas gross total to Rs 25.20 crore. As a result, Maa Inti Bangaaram has accumulated an impressive worldwide gross of Rs 90.15 crore and is now just a few steps away from entering the Rs 100 crore club.

Collection Breakdown:

India Net: Rs 56.10 crore

India Gross: Rs 64.95 crore

Overseas Gross: Rs 25.20 crore

Worldwide Gross: Rs 90.15 crore

Occupancy Improves With Every Show

The film also witnessed healthy occupancy growth throughout the day. It recorded an overall Telugu occupancy of 31.54% on Day 16.

Morning shows began on a modest note with 8.08% occupancy. The numbers improved significantly during the afternoon at 20.08%, climbed further to 29.92% in the evening, and peaked at 32.83% during the night shows, indicating stronger audience turnout as the day progressed.

Occupancy Report:

Morning: 8.08%

Afternoon: 20.08%

Evening: 29.92%

Night: 32.83%

Overall: 31.54%