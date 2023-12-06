Most Powerful Women 2023: Taylor Swift joins Kamala Harris, Beyonce and Oprah Winfrey on Forbes list

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 6, 2023, 11:54 AM IST

    America's popular pop star has joined fellow performers Beyonce and Oprah on Forbes list of World's Most Powerful Women 2023. “The most alluring thing a woman can have is confidence,” said the pop legend Beyonce. Women worldwide have risen to levels and pedestals previously unimaginable because of their self-assurance.

    Forbes has issued its 20th annual list of the World's Most Powerful Women, and it is an impressive list. It features the finest female idols in the world, including CEOs, celebrities, politicians, philanthropists, and policymakers. Women in business, technology, finance, media & entertainment, politics & policy, and charity are represented in the 2023 list. Forbes used four variables to establish the position inside each area and the overall rank on the list of 100: money, media, impact, and spheres of influence.

    Taylor Swift, America's favourite pop diva, has joined other celebrities, Beyonce and Oprah, on the Forbes list of the World's Most Powerful Women 2023. Taylor has risen significantly this year compared to her No. 79 rating in 2022. Taylor is ranked 5 on the top 5 most powerful women in the world in 2023.

    She is joined at 36 by fellow artist Beyonce and 31 by renowned show presenter Oprah Winfrey.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

    Here are the Top 10 Most Powerful Women in the World:
    1. Ursula von der Leyen: Politics & Policy, Belgium

    2. Christine Lagarde: Politics & Policy, Germany

    3. Kamala Harris: Politics & Policy, United States

    4. Giorgia Meloni: Politics & Policy, Italy

    5. Taylor Swift: Media & Entertainment, United States

    6. Karen Lynch: Business, United States

    7. Jane Fraser: Finance, United States

    8. Abigail Johnson: Finance, United States

    9. Mary Barra: Business, United States

    10. Melinda French Gates: Philanthropy, United States

    Women from the entertainment industry who are included in the list are:

    5. Taylor Swift: Media & Entertainment, United States

    31. Oprah Winfrey: Media & Entertainment, United States

    36. Beyonce Knowles: Media & Entertainment, United States

    37. Shari Redstone: Media & Entertainment, United States

    39. Dana Walden: Media & Entertainment, United States

    57. Donna Langley: Media & Entertainment, United States

    58. Jennifer Salke: Media & Entertainment, United States

    64. Suzanne Scott: Media & Entertainment, United States

    67. Bela Bajaria: Media & Entertainment, United States

    74. Rihanna: Media & Entertainment, United States

    98. Mo Abudu: Media & Entertainment, Nigeria

    100. Barbie: Media & Entertainment

