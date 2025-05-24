Sung by Mridul Anil, Hanan Shah, and Prashant Pillai, the song's lyrics are penned by Vinayak Sasikumar, with music composed by Prashant Pillai.

Kochi: The Wave Song from the upcoming Malayalam movie Moonwalk, directed by Vinod AK and presented by Lijo Jose Pellissery featuring a young cast, has been released. The energetic track promises a vibrant cinematic experience and has quickly become a social media sensation. Sung by Mridul Anil, Hanan Shah, and Prashant Pillai, the song's lyrics are penned by Vinayak Sasikumar, with music composed by Prashant Pillai. Moonwalk, marking the first collaboration between acclaimed director Lijo Jose Pellissery and successful producer Listin Stephen, is set to hit theaters on May 30.

The film's trailer, showcasing the impressive performances of over a hundred newcomers, has already created buzz online. Produced by Listin Stephen and Jasni Ahmed under the banners of Magic Frames, Amen Movie Monastery, and Firewood Shows, Moonwalk is directed by Vinod AK, known for his work in advertising. This film also introduces a fresh wave of talent to the Malayalam film industry.

The story revolves around a group of energetic youngsters whose lives revolve around dance. Alongside the newcomers, the film also features Sreekanth Murali, Veena Nair, Sanjana Dos, and Meenakshi Raveendran in key roles. The story and screenplay are crafted by Vinod A.K., Mathew Varghese, and Sunil Gopalakrishnan. The music is composed by Prashant Pillai, with lyrics by Vinayak Sasikumar, Sunil Gopalakrishnan, and Nithin V. Nair. Ansar Shah handles cinematography, while Deepu Joseph and Kiran Das manage editing.

Other crew members include: Sound Design: Ranganath Ravi; Art: Sabu Mohan; Costume: Dhanya Balakrishnan; Makeup: Saji Koratti, Santhosh Venpakal; Action: Mafia Sasi, Gurukkal; Line Producer: Santhosh Krishnan; Executive Producer: Anuj Vas, Naveen P Thomas; Production Controller: Javed Chemp; Chief Associate: Unni K R; Associate Directors: Sumesh S J, Anoop Vasudev; Colorist: Nandakumar; Sound Mix: Danjos; DI: Poetic; Administration and Distribution Head: Babin Babu; Production In-charge: Akhil Yasodharan; Title Graphics: Sharath Vinu; VFX: DTM; Promo Stills: Mathew Mathan; Stills: Jayaprakash Atalloor, Bijith Dharmadam; Publicity Designs: Old Monk, Blue Tribe, Yellow Tooths; Digital Marketing: Cinema Pranthan; Advertising: Bringforth; PRO: Manju Gopinath, Pratheesh Sekhar.