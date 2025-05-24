Antony Varghese Pepe stars in the upcoming Malayalam film Kattalan, with music composed by B. Ajaneesh Loknath, known for his work on Kantara.

Kochi: Following the success of 'Marco,' Cubes Entertainments and Sherif Muhammed are back with another exciting project. B. Ajaneesh Loknath, the music composer of 'Kantara,' is set to make his Malayalam debut with 'Kattalan,' the second film from Cubes Entertainments. The filmmakers announced Loknath's involvement by sharing a poster featuring a hunter and hinting at his musical contribution.

Antony Varghese Pepe leads the cast of 'Kattalan,' produced by Sherif Muhammed under the Cubes Entertainments banner. The film boasts a strong ensemble cast. A recently released poster depicting an intense confrontation between a man and a wild elephant has generated significant buzz. The addition of the renowned Kannada music composer to this pan-Indian action thriller has further heightened audience anticipation.

Ajaneesh Loknath, who entered the film industry in 2009 with the Kannada film 'Shishira,' has already composed notable songs and background scores for several Kannada films like Akira, Kirik Party, Bell Bottom, Avane Srimannarayana, Dia, Vikrant Rona, Kantara, Gandhada Gudi, Kaiva, Yuva, and Bagheera, as well as Tamil films like Kurangu Bommai, Richie, Nimir, and Maharani, and a few Telugu films. The music of 'Kantara,' which became a global phenomenon, garnered widespread acclaim. Ajaneesh is also composing the music for the upcoming 'Kantara Chapter 2.' 'Kattalan' holds the distinction of being the next film Ajaneesh is scoring after 'Kantara Chapter 2.'

Directed by newcomer Paul George, the film features Pepe using his real name, "Antony Varghese," as revealed in earlier posters. Cubes Entertainments aims to not only introduce talented artists to the Malayalam film industry but also elevate the technical prowess and production quality of Malayalam cinema to match other language films, building on the success of 'Marco.' Unofficial reports suggest that a skilled technical team from Malayalam and other languages is working on the film. Audiences eagerly await the next update.