Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's SEXY dance moves in ‘Hili Palang Ke Palai' is a must-WATCH

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 31, 2023, 1:38 PM IST

    Every time Monalisa, the "Superstar of Bhojpuri Songs," releases a new song, the audiences go crazy. She has an extensive and expanding fan following.

    She can connect with any actor and generate tremendous chemistry. One of her amazing songs is quickly becoming popular. The fans were overjoyed when they saw this. After viewing the film, your entire day will change.

    In the video, Monalisa can be seen blasting away in an orange outfit. Nirahua's behaviour has been entirely out of control due to her looks. As seen in the video, they have great chemistry. The song resonates with people, as it has 1.7 million views to far. Social media users are swooning over the song.

    In the video, Nirahua and Bhojpuri actress Monalisa dance goes viral. Fans have submitted a variety of remarks. The connection between Nirahua and Monalisa shows through as they dance in the video.

    They're dancing to the song "Hili Palang Ke Palai," which is becoming more famous online. "Raja Babu" is the title of the film.

    Last Updated May 31, 2023, 1:38 PM IST
