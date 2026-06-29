The age-old Mohanlal vs Mammootty debate continues among Malayalam cinema fans. A travel vlogger’s recent live experience watching Mohanlal perform on stage has sparked fresh discussions about the superstar’s unmatched energy and charisma.

The debate over who is the better actor between Mohanlal and Mammootty has continued for decades among Malayalam cinema fans. Both superstars have created legendary careers with powerful performances, but the question of who stands above the other remains a never-ending discussion.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Now, a fresh opinion has come from travel vlogger Maheen S, popularly known as ‘Hitchhiking Nomad’, who recently watched Mohanlal perform live during his European tour in Germany. His experience gave him a new perspective about the actor’s stage presence.

Maheen S Praises Mohanlal’s Stage Energy

Sharing his thoughts on social media, Maheen revealed that he had never watched a live performance by Mohanlal or any other film star before. He admitted that earlier he was not very impressed by Mohanlal’s dance performances during award shows and television events.

However, watching the actor live completely changed his opinion. Maheen said he understood why fans call Mohanlal “The Complete Actor” after witnessing his confidence, energy and ability to connect with the audience. He praised the actor for delivering such an energetic performance despite his age.

Lalettan’s Presence Leaves A Lasting Impact

Maheen also appreciated the efforts of other artists who performed during the show, including Ramsan Muhammed, Swasika, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Shine Tom Chacko, Kalabhavan Shajon, Saniya Iyappan, along with singers K.S. Chithra and Vidhu Prathap.

However, he felt Mohanlal’s stage presence stood apart. While sharing his admiration, Maheen also acknowledged that he has never watched Mammootty perform live and believes that experience could offer another perspective.

He concluded that the Mohanlal vs Mammootty debate will continue forever, but his live experience has increased his admiration for Lalettan.