The shoot for Prithviraj Sukumaran's upcoming action flick 'Khalifa', directed by Vysakh, is finally over. The film is now getting ready for its big Onam release on August 20.

Good news for Prithviraj fans! The shooting for his much-awaited film 'Khalifa' is finally complete. This action-packed movie brings together the hit trio of Prithviraj, director Vysakh, and writer Jinu Abraham.

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The film is all set to hit theatres on August 20 as a big Onam release. Prithviraj will be seen playing the character of Maamparakkal Aamir Ali. And here's the big surprise – superstar Mohanlal is making a guest appearance as Maamparakkal Ahmed Ali. But that's not all! 'Khalifa' is planned as a two-part film, and Mohanlal will take over as the main lead in the second part, playing the full-fledged role of Maamparakkal Ahmed Ali.

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The film is produced by Jinu Abraham and Sooraj Kumar under their banner Jinu Innovation, with Sijo Sebastian as the co-producer. So, what's the connection? Prithviraj's character, Aamir Ali, is the grandson of Mohanlal's character, Ahmed Ali. Fans might remember the glimpse video released last year on Prithviraj's birthday, October 16. In that teaser, a character played by Indrans introduced us to both Maamparakkal Ahmed Ali and Maamparakkal Aamir Ali.

The video also dropped a major hint that 'Khalifa' is a big-budget entertainer revolving around the world of gold smuggling. Adding to the star power, Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh is also part of the cast. This will be his first time acting in a Malayalam film. Get ready for a mass, stylish action thriller. The makers promise the film will be packed with thrilling chase sequences and high-octane action scenes.

The film's tagline is quite intense: 'Revenge will be written in golden letters'. This movie marks the reunion of director Vysakh and Prithviraj after their hit film 'Pokkiri Raja'. It's also another collaboration for the Jinu Abraham-Prithviraj duo, who have previously worked on films like 'Adam Joan', 'London Bridge', 'Masters', and 'Kaduva'. The film has been shot across stunning locations in London, Dubai, Kerala, and Nepal.

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The film boasts a top-notch technical crew: Cinematography - Jomon T. John, Music - Jakes Bejoy, Editing - Chaman Chacko, Production Designer - Mohandas, Action - Yannick Ben, Co-director - Suresh Divakar, Costumes - Mashar Hamsa, Art Direction - Viswanath Aravind, Makeup - Amal Chandran, Sound Design - Sync Cinema, Additional Music - Jabir Sulaim, Final Mix - M R Rajakrishnan, Production Controller - Reni Divakar, Vinesh Kaimal, Colorist - Sreek Warrier, Poster Design - Aesthetic Kunjamma, DI - Color Planet, VFX - Prashant Nair (3DS), and Stills - Sinet Xavier. Marketing is handled by Bringforth, and the PRO is Sabari.