Mohanlal hospitalised? Malayalam superstar advised to take rest following fever

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has been sent to a Kochi hospital after complaining of a high temperature and difficulty breathing. The actor has been advised to avoid public places for five days, along with medicines.

However, sources close to the industry confirmed to Asianet Newsable that the actor was fine and went to the hospital for a routine consultation.

No sooner had the news was out fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to wish the actor a speedy recovery. One comment read, “I think #Mohanlal will be one of the fewest senior main stream actor in india who always engaged in some or the other work almost for the entire day without rest. Hope you get well soon laletta. And take care of your health as well while running behind everything.”

“Take care lalettan @Mohanlal. praying for your speedy recovery,” read another comment. Many others, too, sent him best wishes.

The film 'Barroz' will be released on October 2, marking the start of this year's nine-day Navratri holiday. It is the actor's directorial debut, and he is better known to fans as Lalettan. The film was originally scheduled for release on March 28, 2024. However, the film's creators chose to postpone the release due to post-production difficulties.

Earlier this year, Mohanlal and other team members received a legal notification from a Malayali writer located in Germany, alleging copyright violation. The film's team never responded to the charges in the media.

