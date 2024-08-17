Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi HC orders Rakshit Shetty to deposit Rs 20 lakh in copyright dispute over song use

    The Delhi High Court has directed actor-director Rakshit Shetty to deposit Rs 20 lakh over allegations of copyright infringement by MRT Music Company, regarding the unauthorized use of the song "Nyaya Ellide" in his movie Bachelor Party. The court also ordered the song's removal from Instagram.

    Delhi High Court orders Rakshit Shetty to deposit Rs 20 lakh in copyright dispute over song use
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 17, 2024, 5:08 PM IST

    The Delhi High Court has directed actor-director Rakshit Shetty to deposit Rs 20 lakh following accusations of copyright infringement brought against him by MRT Music Company. The case centres on the alleged unauthorized use of the song "Nyaya Ella" in the movie *Bachelor Party*, produced by Shetty's Paramva Studio.

    MRT Music, represented by Naveen Kumar, moved the Delhi High Court, claiming that the songs "Nyaya Ellide" and "Omme Ninnannu..." were used in the film without proper authorization. The complaint led to the filing of an FIR at the Yeswantpur police station, with the case being lodged under Section 63 of the Copyright Act.

    ‘Will clarify our position in court’: Actor Rakshit Shetty on songs copyright issue in ‘Bachelor party’ movie

    Despite being summoned, Rakshit Shetty did not appear before the Delhi High Court. In response, the court has not only ordered Shetty and Paramva Studio to deposit Rs 20 lakh but also instructed them to remove the song from Instagram, where it had been shared.

    Shetty has already participated in an interrogation at the police station regarding this matter, further intensifying the legal scrutiny he faces. The court's order marks a significant step in the ongoing legal battle, with serious implications for the actor-director and his studio.

