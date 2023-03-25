Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MM Keeravani spills what happened after Guneet Monga's cut-off speech post Oscars win

    MM Keeravani, in a recent interview, opened up on what happened after Guneet Monga's speech got cut off on the Oscars stage. Read on to know more.

    MM Keeravani spills what happened after Guneet Monga's cut-off speech post Oscars win vma
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Mar 25, 2023, 7:27 PM IST

    In a recent interview with a leading South entertainment regional portal, Oscar award winner MM Keeravani revealed the real story, which happened after Guneet Monga's cut-off speech at the Oscars post winning the award for Elephant Whisperers.

    India created history at the 95th Academy Awards, winning two Oscars, one for Best Original Song and the other for Best Documentary Short. While MM Keeravani accepted the award on stage and thanked director SS Rajamouli in his acceptance speech, Guneet was cut short during her turn, which drew a lot of flak and ire from Indian netizens and fans online.

    Finally, in a new interview, globally acclaimed music composer MM Keeravani, revealed how Guneet Monga got hospitalized after that moment because of breathlessness. In a recent interview with a leading South entertainment regional portal, Oscar award winner MM Keeravani spilled beans on the real story after Guneet Monga's speech got cut off at the Oscars stage.

    He said, "The universe was listening to my prayers which happened. It left me in not great excitement. But it was exciting only, but not to an extent where you go breathless, like the other award winner–Guneet Monga. She did not get enough time to speak on stage, so she went breathless and got hospitalised."

    After her return to India with the historical Oscar win, Guneet chose to visit the Golden Temple. Chef-filmmaker Vikas Khanna also accompanied her. He also shared a video from filmmaker Guneet Monga's visit on Instagram and wrote, "When you dedicate your honors to your ancestors. Thank you, Guneet, for showing us the power of humility & love. Your glory is forever immortal."

