    Kerala: More political leaders to join BJP after June 4, says BJP state president K Surendran

    Backing BJP leader Sobha Surendran on her claims against LDF convenor EP Jayarajan, BJP Kerala state president K Surendran said that more leaders will join the saffron party after June 4. 

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 26, 2024, 1:38 PM IST

    Wayanad: After a massive revelation by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Alappuzha NDA candidate Sobha Surendran against LDF convener E P Jayarajan on poll eve, BJP state president K Surendran said that there were several stages of discussion with the Left leader regarding joining the saffron party. He said that the discussions took place with the knowledge of the BJP state leadership.

    The Wayanad candidate K Surendran said that negotiations are underway with many unsatisfied workers on both fronts, the UDF and the LDF. He claimed that more leaders would join the BJP after June 4 and that there would be unexpected names on the list. 

    Last day, Sobha Surendran claimed that the senior CPM leader EP Jayarajan was set to join the BJP and 90 percent of the negotiations had been completed. However, she mentioned that he later reversed his stance, purportedly due to threats from the CPM.
    Sobha Surendran displayed a WhatsApp message from Jayarajan's son and a purported ticket to Delhi arranged by 'Dallal' Nandakumar for her to engage in discussions on this matter. She stated that she had a meeting with Jayarajan's son at a hotel in Ernakulam, but she refrained from disclosing further details at this time.

    Sobha Surendran questioned the reasons behind 'Nandakumar' booking a ticket to Delhi for her on April 24, 2023, and why Jayarajan's son, despite denying any connection with her, sent her a WhatsApp message. She disclosed having met him on January 18, 2023, at a hotel in Ernakulam, along with T G Rajagopal. She stated that the BJP central leadership had authorized her to engage in discussions with any senior leaders interested in joining the party, as she oversees eight states.

    She further called for the arrest of 'Dallal' (broker) Nandakumar, accusing him of engaging in character assassination against her during a press conference. Sobha Surendran emphasized that Nandakumar had attempted to personally attack and insult her, particularly highlighting the nature of his actions towards a woman. She urged the Chief Minister to take action against Nandakumar for tarnishing her character and stated that she had filed a complaint against him with relevant authorities, including the Director General of Police (DGP).

    Meanwhile, KPCC President K Sudhakaran alleged that Jayarajan negotiated with BJP leader and former minister Prakash Javadekar led by Nandakumar to join the BJP. 

    However, Jayarajan responded to the allegations and admitted that the BJP leader reached his son's flat in Thiruvananthapuram during his grandson's birthday celebration. 

    "How can we ask someone to leave our home? When I inquired about their visit, they simply mentioned they were passing by and wanted to meet. However, they attempted to engage in a political discussion, which I politely declined, expressing my disinterest," Jayarajan said.
     

