Mission Impossible 7 Box Office Collection: Tom Cruise's film records Rs 12 crore in India

'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One' aims for an opening day collection of $250 million worldwide. The film opened to an impressive Rs 12.50 crore box office collection in India.

In India, Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One has had a strong opening at the box office. The film, one of the most anticipated of the year, is said to have debuted to an amazing Rs 12.50 crore at the box office. MI7 became one of the most significant openings for a Hollywood picture in India, on par with Vin Diesel's Fast X. According to The Indian Express, Mission Impossible 7 has earned Rs 12.50 crore in India and has the potential to earn Rs 100 crore. Sacnilk.com stated in May, a day after Fast X was released, that Fast X earned an opening day collection of Rs 12.50 crores in India.

Mission: Impossible 7 surpassed the opening day collections of films such as John Wick: Chapter 4 (Rs 10 crore), Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (Rs 9 crore), and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Rs 7.30 crore) in India.

Mission Impossible 7 Box Office Collection Worldwide:

According to Variety, the film is aiming for a $250 million opening day worldwide. The North American circle is scheduled to contribute $95 million to the global collection, with the remaining $160 million coming from other overseas regions.

About Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One:

Christopher McQuarrie directs "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One." It is the eighth instalment in the MI series. It reintroduces Tom as Ethan Hunt. He and the IMF team must track down a dangerous new weapon that, if it falls into the wrong hands, threatens all of mankind. When faced with a strange, all-powerful foe known as The Entity, Ethan must contemplate that nothing is more important than the mission.

Tom Cruise co-stars with Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Esai Morales, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, and Henry Czerny in the picture. It is one of the most costly films ever filmed, and the most expensive in the franchise, with an estimated budget of $290 million.