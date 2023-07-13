Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan's sweetest note for director Kabir Khan is adorable

    Kartik Aaryan shared a sweet surprise with his fans and followers as he dropped a photo with Kabir Khan and embarked on shooting for his next Chandu Champion. Fans sent best wishes to the actor who is enjoying the success of his latest release Satyaprem Ki Katha.

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jul 13, 2023, 8:52 AM IST

    Kartik Aaryan is one of the most nuanced and finesse-filled actors in the bollywood industry. After receiving accolades and applause for his phenomenal portrayal of Sattu in Satyaprem Ki Katha, the actor is all set and geared up to feature in Kabir Khan's directorial Chandu Champion. A while ago, Kartik Aaryan shared a picture with Kabir Khan as he began shooting for Chandu Champion on July 12. The actor also wrote a touching note for the director and his fans by expressing his happiness and joy at working with Kabir Khan and also being a part of the film whose story is truly inspiring.

    Taking instantly to his Instagram, Kartik Aaryan shared a photo with the director Kabir Khan. In the photo, the 32-year-old actor points out at Kabir Khan with a clapboard. The film clapboard shows scene 180, take 1, and shot 1.

    Sharing the picture, Kartik penned a moving note. Expressing his thrill and happiness, the actor wrote, "Good start (in Hindi) (praying emoji) And the most challenging and exciting journey of my career begins... with the captain @kabirkhankk (muscle emoji) #ChanduChampion. #SajidNadiadwala @nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala."

    As soon as the actor shared his picture with Kabir Khan, fans were quick enough to react to it. They sent the actor best wishes as he began the shooting. One fan wrote, "So excited." Another commented, "SUPER HIT KARTIK AARYAN." "RESPECT BUTTON FOR KARTIK SIR," wrote a third fan. "Chandu will win everyone's heart like Sattu Did!" commented a fourth fan.

    Announcing the title of the film, Kartik Aaryan shared the first poster of Chandu Champion on July 4. He wrote, "Chandu Nahi.. Champion Hai Main..#ChanduChampion - 14th June 2024 #SajidNadiadwala @kabirkhankk@nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala."

    The film will depict an extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his never-give-up spirit. Through the film, viewers will see Kartik doing a film based on a real-life story where he will play the lead role of Chandu.

    Last Updated Jul 13, 2023, 8:52 AM IST
