Is Kris Jenner against Kim Kardashian doing The Bachelorette? Know details

Kris Jenner is not open to Kim Kardashian headlining The Bachelorette. She has made it very clear in the upcoming episode of The Kardashians, which is about to stir up some new drama and controversy for audiences and viewers.

Kim Kardashian's dating life has always been in the news. Now that the reality television star is single. The people have been guessing who she might date. But being single obviously does not give her unrestrained power to headline the reality series The Bachelorette, according to her mother, Kris Jenner, who is absolutely opposed to the idea and has made it crystal clear that Kim will not be headlining The Bachelorette in the upcoming episode promo of The Kardashians which has gone viral on Twitter and elicited mixed responses from the fans as well. Kris Jenner does not like the thought and idea of daughter Kim Kardashian doing The Bachelorette.

During a promo clip of the upcoming episode of The Kardashians, Kim is asking her family to gather around so she can share some big and exciting news with them. After expressing her thrill and happiness for the same, Kim Kardashian said, "I got to stand up for this one. An executive from Disney called me. Rob Mills. You know these people, but they wanted to call me directly."

She added, "Then I was going to connect them with you. Once I decided if I was going to do it or not. I'm going to do the show The Bachelorette. I'm going to be The Bachelorette." A chaotic mom, Kris asked, "You're going to do The Bachelorette?" Kim's sister Khloe thought she was joking and said there is actually no way she was doing that. When she saw the mixed reactions, Kim asked Kris to call Rob Mills, the executive, to confirm if she wanted to check.

During a confessional, Kris said adamantly, "No, not happening. Nope! I'm your momager, manager, mother — name a title. I'll put any hat on that you want, but you're not doing this." The headlining bachelorette of the currently airing season of The Bachelorette is Charity Lawson, who was previously a contestant on The Bachelor. Meanwhile, fans thought it was a great idea for Kim to do the show and said they'd totally watch it if she finally agreed.

