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Raanjhanaa to Rang De Basanti: Top 5 Bollywood Movies That Explored Student Politics In India
Raanjhanaa to Rang De Basanti: From campus elections to youth-led movements, Bollywood has often reflected India's student politics. These films explore power, ideology, activism, corruption, and the impact of young voices on the nation's politics
5 Movies That Explored Student Politics In India
Haasil, Gulaal, Yuva, Rang De Basanti, and Raanjhanaa are among Bollywood's most notable films exploring student politics. From campus elections and ideological battles to anti-corruption movements and youth activism, these movies highlight how college campuses often shape India's future political leaders.
Raanjhanaa (2013)
Director: Aanand L. Rai
The second half of the film is set against the backdrop of student politics at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). It portrays campus elections, youth activism, ideological clashes, and the influence of student leaders on national politics.
Rang De Basanti
Rang De Basanti follows a group of carefree Delhi University students whose lives change while portraying India's freedom fighters in a documentary. After a friend's death exposes alleged corruption, they transform into political activists, questioning power, demanding accountability, and inspiring a generation to engage in civic action.
Yuva (2004)
Director: Mani Ratnam
One of the film's parallel storylines revolves around student leader Michael Mukherjee, who fights corruption and criminalization in campus politics. The movie highlights how student activism can influence larger political change.
Gulaal (2009)
Director: Anurag Kashyap
Though centered on Rajput identity politics, "Gulaal" is largely set within a university campus. The film delves into student activism, caste dynamics, regional identity, and the nexus between student leaders and mainstream politics.
Haasil (2003)
Director: Tigmanshu Dhulia
Set in Allahabad University, "Haasil" is one of the most acclaimed films on campus politics. It follows a young student who gets caught in the violent world of student elections, power struggles, and political manipulation.
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