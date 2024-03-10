Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Miss World 2024: Nita Ambani honoured with 'Beauty with Purpose Humanitarian Award'

    Nita Ambani received a prestigious humanitarian award at the 71st Miss World for her noble deeds, underscoring her commitment to philanthropy and social service.

    At the grand finale of the 71st Miss World pageant, held at the Jio World Convention Center in Mumbai, Nita Ambani, Chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, was bestowed with the esteemed 'Beauty With Purpose Humanitarian Award’. This recognition, presented in acknowledgment of her noble deeds, underscores Nita Ambani's commitment to philanthropy and social service.

    Nita Ambani's speech

    In her gracious acceptance speech, Nita Ambani expressed gratitude for the honor, emphasizing that it symbolizes more than just personal achievement. She attributed the award to the collective spirit of compassion and service that unites individuals worldwide. Reflecting on her journey,  Nita Ambani highlighted the guiding principles of Satyam (truth), Shivam (goodness), and Sundaram (beauty), which have inspired her philanthropic endeavors. She reiterated the Reliance Foundation's mission to empower Indian communities, particularly women and young girls, through initiatives spanning education, healthcare, sports, livelihood, and the promotion of art and culture.

    Nita Ambani's attire at Miss World 2024

    Aside from her impactful words, Nita Ambani also captured attention for her elegant attire at the Miss World 2024 event. Adorned in a stunning Banarasi Jangala saree from Swadesh, Nita Ambani exuded grace and sophistication, drawing admiration from attendees and viewers alike. The intricately handcrafted saree, embellished with gold zari and delicate meenakari detailing, epitomized timeless elegance and showcased the richness of Indian craftsmanship. Designed by renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra in collaboration with Swadesh, the saree served as a testament to the beauty of Indian artistry on a global stage.

    Nita Ambani's dual presence as a humanitarian honoree and a fashion icon underscored her multifaceted contributions and influence, both in philanthropy and in the realm of style. Her acceptance of the 'Beauty With Purpose Humanitarian Award’ not only celebrated her achievements but also highlighted the importance of compassion and service in effecting positive change in society.

