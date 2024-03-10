Miss World 2024: Priyanka Chopra sends special message, congratulates Nita Ambani for son's wedding

Priyanka Chopra sent out a special video message during the Miss World 2024 event expressing that her parents, Madhu Chopra and Ashok Chopra, utilized their expertise, influence, and skills to aid those in need.

At the 71st Miss World event held in Mumbai, Priyanka Chopra delivered a heartfelt video message reflecting on her journey to becoming Miss World. Celebrating the humanitarian achievements of Nita Ambani and sharing insights into her upbringing and values instilled by her parents.

Priyanka reflects on her parents.

Priyanka Chopra began by acknowledging the profound impact of purpose in her life, attributing her understanding of it to her parents, Dr. Madhu Chopra and Mr. Ashok Chopra, both doctors in the Indian Army. She recounted how they not only fulfilled their professional duties but also utilized their expertise and resources to aid those in need, instilling in her a sense of duty towards society. Priyanka Chopra reminisced about accompanying her parents on numerous occasions as they dedicated their days off to providing medical assistance to the less privileged, shaping her understanding of service and compassion.

Priyanka Chopra shares what Julia Morley told her

Reflecting on her Miss World journey, Chopra recalled the pivotal moment in 2000 when she was crowned Miss World and introduced to the concept of beauty with purpose by Julia Morley, CEO of the Miss World Organization. Julia Morley's initiative emphasized using the platform not just for personal accolades but also as a means to effect positive change in society. Priyanka Chopra credited this revelation with igniting her commitment to using her influence for meaningful causes, underscoring the importance of action over mere words.

Priyanka Chopra admires Nita Ambani

Turning her attention to Nita Ambani, Chopra lauded her as a multifaceted figure whom she has had the privilege of knowing for several years. She commended Ambani's passion, commitment, and attention to detail in her various endeavors, from philanthropy to education and business.

Priyanka Chopra highlighted Ambani's significant contributions to promoting Indian arts and culture on the global stage, emphasizing her embodiment of the beauty with purpose ethos advocated by Julia Morley. Priyanka Chopra urged the audience to not only celebrate Ambani's achievements but also recognize the profound impact she has had on countless lives through her dedication and compassion.