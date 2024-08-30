Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Michael Jackson's death: Murder or natural? Late singer's bodyguard REVEALS true cause!

    Bill Whitfield, Michael Jackson's penultimate bodyguard until he died in 2009, spoke up about the King of Pop's life and troubles.

    First Published Aug 30, 2024, 10:49 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 30, 2024, 10:49 AM IST

    It's been more than a decade since Michael Jackson died, startling thousands of admirers worldwide. He died at the age of 50 from a fatal mix of prescription medicines. Despite the police's statement establishing the cause of his death, there are numerous conspiracy theories surrounding the case. While some believe he was killed, others believe the singer staged his death. A new piece of information piqued everyone's interest as admirers commemorated his 66th birth anniversary. One of Michael Jackson's bodyguards has revealed his perspective, implying the true cause of his death. 

    Michael Jackson's bodyguard's statement

    In an interview with The Sun, Bill Whitfield, Jackson's penultimate bodyguard until he died in 2009, spoke up about the King of Pop's life and troubles. He said that much had changed before the start of the late singer's tour 'This Is It tour' and there were more people in his life, and things became hectic."

    Notably, Jackson had announced his much-anticipated comeback music tour, the This is It residency, which was scheduled to play 50 performances in London between 2009 and 2010. However, a few months after the announcement, he was discovered dead in his bedroom. Whitfield also observed the changes that occurred in his life, which made things more chaotic and caused mental and physical hardship. 

    The reason for Jackson's death was judged a homicide and Whitfield expressed his reservations, indicating that many other factors contributed to his demise. He claimed that he does believe someone committed an error and attempted to work on the notions that could have been deliberate, but the idea that he died at the hands of someone on purpose does not sit well with me. 

    Michael Jackson's death

    Michael Jackson was discovered unresponsive at his home and later pronounced dead on June 25, 2009. According to official statements, he died from severe propofol intoxication, which was provided by his physician, Dr. Conrad Murray. Murray was convicted of involuntary manslaughter.

