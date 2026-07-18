It was a disappointing day for blockbuster Manjummel Boys at the 72nd National Film Awards, as the film failed to secure any wins despite its massive success. Having previously swept 10 state awards and earned widespread acclaim, its complete absence from the winners list came as a surprise.

New Delhi: The 72nd National Film Awards were announced, and it was a huge letdown for the team of Manjummel Boys. The film had a fantastic run at the state awards, winning 10 of them. But, it didn't get a single award at the national level.

From Malayalam cinema, there were high hopes for Mammootty's Bramayugam, Manjummel Boys, and Asif Ali's Kishkindha Kaandam, all of which were on the shortlist. Bramayugam managed to win the Best Actor and Best Cinematography awards. However, both Kishkindha Kaandam and Manjummel Boys returned empty-handed.

Chidambaram directed Manjummel Boys. The film was a massive box office success, even entering the 200-crore club. But it's currently facing legal trouble over financial disputes between its producers.

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This year, a total of 400 films across 34 languages were in the running for the National Awards. Mammootty won the Best Actor award for his brilliant performance in Bramayugam. This is his fourth National Award. He had previously won the Best Actor award three times for his roles in films like Mathilukal, Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha, Ponthan Mada, Vidheyan, and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. He was awarded for his unforgettable portrayal of Kodumon Potti and the Chathan in the film, which was directed by Rahul Sadasivan. Mammootty also won the state award for the same role.

Dhanush's directorial Raayan won Best Tamil Film. The Best Malayalam Film award went to Feminichi Fathima, directed by Fazil Muhammed. Srikanth was named the Best Hindi Film. Venky Atluri won the Best Screenplay award for Lucky Baskhar. Yami Gautam took home the Best Actress award for her performance in Article 370. Rajkumar Periyasamy won Best Director for the film Amaran. Kalki 2898 A.D. was awarded the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Article 370 also won the award for Best Feature Film.

'Article 370' named Best Feature Film at 72nd National Film Awards