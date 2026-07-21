Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna sustained a minor leg injury shooting an action scene for NBK111. He will undergo a routine procedure for a muscle tear. Makers assured fans there's no cause for concern and Jr NTR wished him a speedy recovery.

Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna suffered a minor leg injury while shooting for his upcoming film, tentatively titled NBK111, at Kakinada Port in Andhra Pradesh.

The incident took place during the filming of a high-voltage action sequence. According to reports, Balakrishna slipped while performing a stunt and injured his leg. The shoot was immediately stopped, and he was taken to a nearby hospital in Kakinada for treatment.

Makers issue statement

The makers of the upcoming film shared an official statement, saying that the actor had suffered a "minor muscle tear" and would undergo a routine medical procedure. They also assured fans that there was "absolutely no cause for concern" and that he is expected to recover soon. "During the filming of an intense action sequence for #NBK111 in Kakinada, Nandamuri Balakrishna Garu sustained a minor muscle tear, the statement read. "As advised by the medical team, he will undergo a minor surgical procedure to ensure a swift and complete recovery. His unwavering dedication, discipline and passion for cinema continue to inspire everyone on the sets of #NBK111. The procedure is routine and there is absolutely no cause for concern. We wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming him back to the sets very soon," it added.

Take a look During the filming of an intense action sequence for #NBK111 in Kakinada, Nandamuri Balakrishna Garu sustained a minor muscle tear. As advised by the medical team, he will undergo a minor surgical procedure to ensure a swift and complete recovery. His unwavering dedication,… — NBK 111 (@NBK111Movie) July 21, 2026

Jr NTR wishes speedy recovery

Soon after the news came out, actor Jr NTR took to X and wished Balakrishna a "speedy recovery." Looking forward to seeing him "roar back," Jr NTR wrote, "Get well soon Bala Babai (Uncle). Wishing you a speedy recovery and good health. Looking forward to seeing you roar back in full form..."

About NBK111

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, NBK111 marks the director's second film with Balakrishna after the success of Veera Simha Reddy. The film also stars Manchu Manoj as the antagonist and Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead. (ANI)