Manish Malhotra's Met Gala entry set the benchmark for Indian fashion, and Janhvi Kapoor's thrilled response only went to confirm his influence on international fashion.

Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra was left speechless at Met Gala 2025 in an eye-catching look that reflected the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" theme in an expensive velvet jacket with exquisite gold and silver embroidery. His look was a reflection of Indian imagination by combining centuries of experience and the present-day couture.

Janhvi Kapoor's Reaction to Manish Malhotra's Met Gala outfit:

Bollywood starlet Janhvi Kapoor, also a friend and fan of Malhotra's design talent, was one of the first to shower praise on his royal and dramatic attire. She snapped onto her social media profile and uploaded the picture of the designer and wrote, "Manish Malhotra just stole the show! Absolute perfection!".

The Designer's Statement Look

Malhotra's velvet coat printed in handsome embroidery, his ensemble with a silk top and knitted heavily tie, became his own style. His elephant pin gold color at jacket was elegant step in process of moving towards affluent Indian culture. His fashion was embraced widely by public as well as privately as member of who described it as "a masterpiece of Indian couture."

Bollywood's Eye on Met Gala 2025

Together with Manish Malhotra, some of Bollywood's most prominent stars entered the records of history at the event, including Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh. The performance boosted Indian fashion's global recognition, with Malhotra's debut being his first as an event in Indian fashion history.

Fans Respond to Malhotra's Met Gala Look

Social media was buzzing with praise for Malhotra's look, fans saying, "He didn't come to play—he SERVED!" and "Ate and left no crumbs!". His expertise at blending Indian handiwork with international fashion trends was relished by one and all.