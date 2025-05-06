Zendaya's Met Gala 2025 looks viral for just the right reasons! Check here

At this year's Met Gala, Zendaya once again proved that style and symbolism go hand in hand.

The Emmy-winning actress graced the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a crisp, all-white ensemble.

In tune with the event's 2025 theme, 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style', the 'Challengers' star donned a striking Louis Vuitton menswear-inspired suit, paired with a classic white fedora and a sleek bun. She kept her makeup dewy.

But it wasn't just the silhouette or sophistication of her outfit that had cameras flashing and fans swooning.

Peeking through the spotlight was a dazzling piece of jewellery, the engagement ring from her fiance, Tom Holland.

The couple, who met a decade ago on the set of 'Spider-Man: Homecoming', confirmed their engagement earlier this year.

Zendaya first debuted the diamond ring at the Golden Globes in January.

The behind-the-scenes love story is also special. In a heartfelt Patreon post, Tom's father, Dominic Holland, offered rare insight into the actor's thoughtful proposal, as per E! News.

"He had purchased a ring," Dominic shared, adding, "He had spoken with her father and gained permission to propose to his daughter. Tom had everything planned out... When, where, how, what to say, what to wear..." as quoted by E! News.

Dominic acknowledged the pressures accompanying a relationship in the public eye but expressed deep confidence in their bond, adding, "Even though show-business is a messy place for relationships... I am completely confident they will make a successful union."

Zendaya's fans have also noticed other subtle nods to her fiance. At the Golden Globes, many eagle-eyed viewers spotted a delicate "t" tattoo near her ribcage.

As for wedding bells? Don't expect to see them walking down the aisle too soon.

Zendaya's longtime stylist and close confidant, Law Roach, hinted in a recent interview that the nuptials may still be a ways off.

"It's far away," Roach told E! News, adding, "They're both doing a bunch of movies this year and there's a lot of premieres next year, so you'll see a lot of red carpets."