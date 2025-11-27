- Home
SHOCKING! ‘Aishwarya Rai Ko Ayesha Rai…’: Mufti Abdul Qavi Claims Actress Will Propose After Split With Abhishek Bachchan—Video Goes Viral
In an interview, Mufti Abdul Qavi claims he's heard Aishwarya and Abhishek may split due to difficulties. If they break up, Aishwarya will propose to him. He hopes they don't.
In a viral video, Pakistan's Mufti Abdul Qavi states that if Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan divorce, the actress will propose to him. He promised to convert Aishwarya and call her Ayesha Rai.
In an interview, Qavi claims he's heard Aishwarya and Abhishek may split due to difficulties. If they break up, Aishwarya will propose to him. He hopes they don't.
When the presenter asked how he could marry a non-Muslim, Mufti cited Rakhi Sawant becoming Fatima after joining Islam.
When asked if he would convert Aishwarya and marry her, Qavi replied, "Bilkul! Aishwarya Rai ka aisa khoobsurat Ayesha Rai likhenge maza aajayega." His comments on the former Miss World startled everyone, and netizens are calling him out.
Qavi has made provocative remarks before. In an interview earlier this year, he said he wanted to marry Rakhi Sawant.
Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Divorce Rumours
Abhishek and Aishwarya were said to have had problems for years. The couple may potentially split, according to reports. The pair has denied the claims by appearing together many times.
Even after Abhishek won Best Actor a few months back. Aishwarya and his daughter Aaradhya were acknowledged in his address. I Want To Talk star: “To Aishwarya and Aaradhya, thank you for allowing me to go out and follow my dreams. I hope that by winning this award, they see that their sacrifices have been one of the main reasons I stand here today.”
