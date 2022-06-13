Megastar Chiranjeevi joins Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra; will voice film's Telugu Version

An emotional Ayan Mukerji is seen touching the feet of Chiranjeevi to seek his blessing. The megastar has collaborated with the young director to lend his voice to Ayan’s film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.

India's biggest creative minds have come together to make Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus ‘Brahmastra’ a superhit film across the country. From the Hindi film industry to South cinema, the biggest of the big names have been joining hands together for the film which will possibly be Bollywood’s biggest pan-India film.

Now, megastar Chiranjeevi has come on board to give his legendary voice to the Telugu version of Ayan Mukerji's magnum opus Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva Trailer. The makers shared a special behind the scene video of Chiranjeevi and Ayan Mukerji which shows the megastar introducing Ranbir Kapoor’s character ‘Shiva’ in his powerful voice. Watch the video here:

While releasing the teaser of the film on social media, Karan Johar informed that the Telugu version of the film will have the voice of Megastar Chiranjeevi. Taking to social media, Karan Johar, whose Dharma Productions has backed the film along with Star Studios and Prime Focus, wrote, “Welcome to Team Brahmāstra, Chiranjeevi Sir! So grateful and honoured to have you lend your voice to the Telugu version of the film. Making this family only stronger with your boundless talent and grandeur!✨.”

Brahmastra will be released pan-India in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam Down South, the film will be presented by Baahubal franchises and RRR director SS Rajamouli, in four languages.

The film has multiple links with the South Cinema. From casting Nagarjuna Akkineni to play an important role in the film to SS Rajamouli presenting the movie and now Chiranjeevi collaborating with the makers, Brahmastra is being presented and promoted in ways that it creates a buzz among the South audience as well. So much so that the film’s promotions are also being carried out in South India, the most recent one was when Ranbir Kapoor visited Vizag along with SS Rajamouli.

Meanwhile, the much-awaited film, Brahmastra, a trilogy, has a stellar star cast that includes Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy. The film will hit the theatres on September 9 while its trailer will be released on June 15.