Meet Sargam Koushal, the Indian who brought home the Mrs World title after 21 years

Sargam Koushal was up against Mrs Polynesia in the last round and made billions of people proud with her performance at Mrs World 2022. Here's all you need to know about this Indian who brought the title home after 21 years.

Sargam Koushal, an Indian contestant, was crowned Mrs World on Sunday at a gala event in Las Vegas. Mrs Koushal defeated contestants from 63 countries to reclaim the title for India after 21 years.

The managing organisation of the Mrs India pageant shared the news on Instagram with the caption, "The long wait is over; it's after 21 years we have the CROWN back!" Sargam Koushal also shared the video on her Instagram handle, sharing her joy after winning the title.

"We've received the crown back after 21-22 years. I'm overjoyed. Love you India, love you world," said the newly crowned Mrs World.

As per her Instagram post, Sargam Koushal has a postgraduate degree in English Literature. She previously worked as a teacher in Vizhag and shared that her husband is a member of the Indian Navy.

Mrs Koushal got married in 2018, and shortly after, she realised her passion and decided to compete in beauty pageants.

She competed in Mrs India's 2022 beauty pageants. While preparing for the pageant, Koushal and her fellow competitors attended sessions with well-known specialists in the pageantry industry. Among the experts were ramp walk specialist Kavita Kharayat, fitness expert Jinni Shaikh, hair and make-up expert Cherag Bambboat, and diet expert Dr Varun Katyal.

Mrs World is the first-ever beauty pageant for married women. The Mrs America pageant served as the inspiration for the 1984 creation of the pageant.

India had won the Mrs World title only once, in 2001, when Dr Aditi Govitrikar took the title. Dr Govitrikar is now a judge for Mrs India Inc 2022-23.

Aditi Govitrikar congratulated Mrs Koushal on her new win, she wrote, "Heartfelt congratulations @sargam3 @mrsindiainc." So grateful to have been a part of the journey... it was about time the crown returned after 21 years."

Koushal wore a pink centre-slit glittery gown designed by Bhawna Rao for the final round and was mentored for the runway by pageant expert and model Alesia Raut.

